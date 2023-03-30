Texas State Freshman claims SBC Athlete of the Week

Freshman Chris Preddie, who posted this season’s third-best long jump in the country at last week’s Charles Austin Classic, was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week for the period ending March 26, the conference office announced.

Out of Little River Academy, Texas, Preddie leapt 7.87 meters/25-10 in the long jump at the home meet in San Marcos on March 24, which gave him not only the thirdbest jump in the nation but also the top mark in the NCAA West region, South Central region, and Sun Belt.

The long jump is currently the fifth-best in school history and farthest by a Bobcat in 22 years.

Preddie, who finished runner-up in the long jump in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships in February, has placed first in the long jump in each of the first two outdoor meets this season. At the UTSA Invitational in mid-March, he won the event with a mark of 7.16 meters/23-6. Across the indoor and outdoor seasons, Preddie has finished top-three in the long jump in four of the seven meets he has competed.

The weekly honor is the first of Preddie’s young career at Texas State and third by a Bobcat in the outdoor season.

Preddie also competed in the triple jump, in which he finished third at the Charles Austin Classic last weekend with a mark of 14.35 meters/47-1. That triple jump is currently fourth in the Sun Belt and 36th in the NCAA West region.

The Bobcats will split up between the Bobcat Invitational this weekend in San Marcos and the Texas Relays in Austin. The home meet at the Texas State Track and Field Complex will take place Thursday through Saturday.