Texas State head coach, players speak at media day

Over two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2526, the Sun Belt Conference hosted representatives from all its teams, including three from the Texas State Bobcats at the Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days.

Football Head Coach GJ Kinne, in his first year at that position, introduced two of his players to the media, RS senior Tory Spears who is a free safety and junior Nash Jones, an offensive line standout.

“When I was at North Carolina State [where he was the offensive coordinator] I saw a lot of Sun Belt teams on tape, and I was always impressed with the talent level and especially the coaching. There are a lot of very good coaches in this league,' Kinne said.

In his fifth year at the helm, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill welcomed all the coaches, staff and athletes to the annual event held this year in New Orleans, Louisiana.

'We rise together to celebrate our shared success and to launch the 2023 football season,' Gill said. 'With only 38 days until Georgia State lines up against Rhode Island on Thursday, Aug. 31,' this will be a successful season.

Texas State will start its season against Baylor at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 in Waco.