Texas State head women's soccer coach Kat Conner steps down

Texas State head women's soccer coach Kat Conner is stepping down after 23 years with the Bobcats, the school announced on Thursday.

Conner declined a request for comment.

“Coach Conner has led our Women’s Soccer program for more than two decades and we thank her for her service,” Director of Athletics Don Coryell said in a statement. “Current Assistant Coach, Matt Callaway will lead the program on an interim basis while we conduct a national search for a new head coach.”

Conner was the first head coach in program history, joining the maroon and gold in 1999. Prior to her taking the Texas State job, she had been an assistant coach at Texas A&M and Pacific Lutheran.

The head coach finishes her time as the Bobcats' only head coach with a 226-191-37 overall record. She led the team to five regular season conference championships, five conference tournament championships and five NCAA tournament appearances throughout her career.

Conner, who battled ovarian cancer in 2015, also played an important role in implementing Texas State's annual "Teal Game," which served to raise ovarian cancer awareness and funds for research.

The Bobcats finished this season going 7-8-2 overall and 4-5-1 in Sun Belt play. The next head coach will inherit a fairly experienced roster that lost just four seniors.