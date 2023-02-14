Texas State heats up season’s end with key road win against Marshall

Texas State continues to be in the heart of it for the Sun Belt regular season crown as the Bobcats knocked off the Marshall Thundering Herd in a 64-60 win.

The win puts the Bobcats in a three-way tie for second place in the Sun Belt along with James Madison and Old Dominion as well as being one game back from first place Troy.

Texas State had trailed for the majority of the game and didn’t take their first lead until the middle of the third quarter.

As Marshall entered the fourth quarter with a 41-39 lead, the Herd extended their lead out to six points following a three point play.

The Bobcats responded by going on a 7-2 run to cut the lead down to 53-52 following a layup by senior forward Jaeda Reed with 4:27 left in the game.

Though Marshall pushed the lead out to 55-52, Texas State tied the game up at 55-55 all as senior forward Ja’Kayla Bowie hit a three pointer with 3:40 remaining in the contest.

As the Herd hit only one free throw, senior forward Tiana Eaton made them pay with a jumper as the Bobcats retook the lead at 57-56.

Another lead change by Marshall led to another tie game by Texas State as senior forward Da’Nasia Hood hit just one free throw to make it a 58-58 ball game.

A foul on Eaton, with the Bobcats in the bonus, put Texas State out in front again at 60-58 as the senior hit two free throws with only 1:46 remaining.

The lead change was permanent as the Bobcats outscored Marshall 4-2 for the rest of the game to take home a 6460 victory.

Hood led the team in scoring with 17 points followed by Lauryn Thompson with 15 points, and Eaton with nine points.

Texas State returns home for a pivotal showdown with the James Madison Dukes Thursday night.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. from Strahan Arena.

