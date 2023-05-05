Texas State to host 2024 SBC Softball Tournament

The Sun Belt Conference Office announced on Thursday that the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship will be hosted by Texas State at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

This is the fourth time in program history that Texas State has hosted the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Texas State hosted the tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

“We are excited to welcome back the Sun Belt Softball Championship to Texas State and the San Marcos community in 2024,” Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell said. “The Sun Belt is one of the top softball conferences in the country, and it’ll be an honor to host our fellow conference members at Bobcat Softball Stadium in what will be a thrilling environment. We appreciate the selection committee in selecting us and believing in us to host the Sun Belt tournament for the fourth time.”

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to take place from May 8-11, 2024, in San Marcos, Texas.

“We are looking forward to Texas State hosting the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship,” Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill said. “As one of the nation’s premier softball leagues and a consistent multi-bid conference, we anticipate an electric atmosphere and a first-class student-athlete experience at Bobcat Softball Stadium next spring.”

Texas State is one of four programs to have won the championship crown in the history of the tournament. The Bobcats won the 2018 edition of the Sun Belt Conference Championship inside Lamson Park, the home site of the 2023 tournament hosts Louisiana. The Bobcats hosted the tournament in the 2019 season.