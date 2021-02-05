Texas State to host first-round games of 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament

Texas State’s University Events Center will be one of the host sites in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, the school revealed Friday.

“This is a great opportunity for our university,” Texas State athletic director Dr. Larry Teis said in a statement. “I am pleased we can accommodate the NCAA during this unique time. I appreciate all of the hard work our staff has done to make this happen.”

San Antonio had already been announced as the host site for the semifinal round and championship game. The NCAA announced Friday that the entirety of the tournament will take place within five different venues in Texas, including the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary’s (Texas), Frank Erwin Center (Texas), University Events Center (Texas State) and the UTSA Convocation Center.

“We appreciate the historical significance of moving the entire championship to one region and want to acknowledge the work by the Women’s Basketball Committee and staff, our hosts, local organizers and ESPN that has allowed us to make plans for a successful 2021 championship,” NCAA vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman said in a statement.

“We’re fortunate to be working with San Antonio, which features one of the most experienced local organizing committees in the country, and our No. 1 priority is to focus on creating and implementing safety controls in an environment for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and everyone else associated with the championship.”

Texas State said no decision has been made on whether or not fans will be allowed in attendance. The second round of the tournament and beyond will be held in San Antonio venues, with the championship game being played in the Alamodome on April 4.

The NCAA will select teams for the tournament on Monday, March 15.

“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our facilities, our staff, and all the wonderful things that this university has to offer,” Bobcats women’s basketball head coach Zenarae Antoine said in a statement. “While hosting the NCAA Tournament, we are going not only able to provide nice facilities, but it’s also a beautiful area. From our president to our athletic administration, I do believe everyone has done a good job in relation to everyone’s safety when it comes to COVID-19. At the end of the day, it’s a great day to be a Bobcat, and I’m really excited for this opportunity.”