Texas State names four new members to Hall of Honor

Drew Fucci, Brigitte Foster-Hylton, Kevin Jurgajtis and Tyler Sibley will be inducted into the Texas State Hall of Honor as the four members of the 2023 Class, the Texas State “T” Association announced Thursday.

Earning the highest athletic accolade for Texas State alumni, the four were voted in by the “T” Association Board of Directors.

A class of All-Americans, an NCAA champion, an Olympian and Texas State record holders, the four span across five decades of Texas Athletics.

Fucci was the 1990 NCAA champion in the decathlon and an All-American along with Foster-Hylton and Sibley. Foster-Hylton, meanwhile, is the only Bobcat to be a four-time Olympian.

For Jurgajtis, he was a four-time all-conference selection and three-time conference player of the year.

Drew Fucci (Track and Field, 1989-90)

Andrew “Drew” Fucci was the 1990 NCAA national champion in the decathlon and a two-time first team All-American in his two years with Texas State track and field.

Ranked 7th in the nation and 40th in the world by Track and Field news, Fucci emerged in 1989 as one of the most promising young decathletes in the United States. Fucci won the Southland Conference title with a score of 7,479 points and finished 3rd with 7,748 points at the NCAA Championships earning him first team All-American status. His 1989 season culminated with a gold media in the USA vs. Canada vs. Japan meet at Mt. St. Mary’s College as he became the first Bobcat to win in international competition.

Fucci followed up his successful first season with the Bobcats with a historic senior season. He won the national title in the men’s decathlon with a score of 7,922 points, which was a school record.

Following his collegiate career, Fucci competed internationally and won the Spanish National Championship in Barcelona in 1991 and also won the Olympic Festival decathlon in 1995.

He had a personal-best decathlon score of 8,227 and was a five-time member of the Visa Decathlon team. In 1996, he set a world record with a fiveman team score average of 8,121 points at the Visa cup.

Fucci qualified for the Olympic trials twice in 1992 and 1996. Fucci ranked in the top-10 in the U.S. from 1989-1997 and ranked in the top-30 in the world 5 times Fucci is currently the multi-event and high jump coach at Houston following four years at Rice.

Brigitte Foster-Hylton (Track and Field, 1996 98)

Former Olympian Brigitte Foster-Hylton was a two-year letterwinner for the Texas State track and field team from 19961998. As a sprinter and hurdler, Foster-Hylton earned All-American honors after finishing third in the 1998 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 100-meter hurdles and captured 6 Southland Conference individual titles. She is the only four-time Olympian in Texas State history.

Foster-Hylton began her Texas State career in 1996 after transferring from Wallace State.

She had an impressive first year with the Bobcats as she won the Southland Conference’s title in the 55-meter hurdles at the indoor championships. Competing for the first time in the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships, she took won the 100-meter hurdle title and finished fourth in the 200 meter dash.

After not competing in 1997 due to knee surgery, Foster-Hylton was named the 1998 Southland Conference Outstanding Track Performer of the Year and Athlete of the Year.

During the indoor portion of the season, Foster- Hylton claimed the 55-meter hurdles championship with a time of 7.97, a time that is currently second-best in the Bobcats’ program history. Foster-Hylton would go on to capture gold at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, and the 100-meter hurdles. She qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 100-meter hurdles and was a first team All-American after finishing 3rd.

Her 100-meter hurdle time of 13.13 from that season continues to hold the number three spot in the Texas State record book after holding the top spot for 25 years. Foster-Hylton scored the most points as an individual at the 1998 Southland Conference Outdoor Championships with 33 points.

At the time of her graduation, Foster-Hylton held the school records for 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 55 meter hurdles, and 100 meter hurdles.

She currently still holds the 9th-fastest time in 100 meter dash; the 3rd, 6th and 9th fastest times in the 100 meter hurdles; and 2nd fastest time in the 55 meter hurdles.

Kevin Jurgajtis (Football, 1974-77)

Kevin Jurgajtis was a four-year letterwinner for the Texas State football team from 1974-1977. This outstanding running back started in 40 consecutive games and was named to the Lone Star All-Conference team in all four years and was chosen as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 1974, 1976 and 1977. He was named “Choo Choo” because of his low-slung, train-like running style.

Over his prolific career, Jurgajtis rushed for 3,205 yards, which ranks second in the Bobcat record book. Through the 2022 season, Jurgajtis continued to rank third in rushing attempts (634), fourth in rushing yards per game (82.2), fifth in all-purpose yards (3,781), fifth in rushing touchdowns (25), sixth in all-purpose yards per game (96.9), and ninth in touchdowns scored (28).

Tyler Sibley (Baseball, 2009-12)

Tyler Sibley was a fourtime Texas State baseball letterwinner from 2009 to 2012.

At the time of his induction, Sibley is top-four in several of Texas State’s career categories including games played (2nd, 219), games started (1st, 215), hits (1st, 282), runs (1st, 219), doubles (2nd, 51), triples (4th, 10), and stolen bases (1st, 57).

Sibley was a three-year team captain and part of the winningest fouryear period in Texas State baseball history where the team won three Southland conference championships and made two NCAA regional appearances.

Sibley has remained active with Texas State Athletics by serving as a Texas State Athletics “T” Association Board of Directors member, including serving as president.

Sibley initiated the Texas State Bobcat Ballpark renovation project with a donation of $1 million leadoff gift in 2023.

With this gift, Sibley became the youngest member in Texas State University history to join the Texas State Heroes, a distinguished group of individuals, companies and foundations that have donated $1 million or more to Texas State University.

In addition to the gift, in 2017 Sibley established the Tyler M. Sibley Endowed Scholarship in Student-Athlete Excellence which awards an annual scholarship to a Texas State baseball student- athlete in the Mc-Coy College of Business majoring in accounting, finance or economics while earning a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.