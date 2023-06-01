Texas State partners with ISE to find new naming rights partner for Bobcat Stadium

Texas State Athletics recently announced its partnership with Independent Sports and Entertainment to identify a naming rights partner for Bobcat Stadium, home of Texas State football.

Texas State officials said they will consult with ISE with the intention of finding prospective candidates interested in becoming the first naming rights partner for Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is one of the state’s fastest-growing universities.

ISE is a sports marketing agency with a focus on revenue generation for sports and entertainment organizations through its premium sales opportunities. ISE said it is heavily involved in the coordination of college venue naming rights, having successfully run five searches in the past year and a half on university campuses across the country.

“We are excited for this partnership and eager to work with ISE on this incredible naming rights opportunity,” said Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell. “With a highly- visible stadium in one of the most competitive conferences in the country and at a growing university in the best location in the country, we look forward to finding a great partner that is aligned with our vision for Texas State football and our athletic department. The naming rights partnership will help us continue to invest in Texas State student-athletes and support strategic partners who believe in the Bobcats.”

“We are thrilled to work with Dr. Damphousse, Don Coryell, Travis Comer and the Texas State team on this important search,” said ISE Properties Head Owen Shull. “Aligning brands with university naming rights partnerships has tremendous value for both. We see great opportunity at Texas State given the prestige of the university, current leadership, location, football history, university community, and more. We always want to work with great people, and that is certainly the case here.

The future home schedule for Texas State football also features several marquee opponents, including Arizona State, Army, North Texas, UTEP and UTSA.

The 30,000-seat Bobcat Stadium features 15 luxury suites and a 450-seat club seating area. On the south end, there are two 36-foot by 61-foot videoboards manufactured by Daktronics as well as LED ribbon boards throughout the stadium. The South End Zone Complex, originally built in 2002 and home to the Texas State football program, is set for a major $37 million dollar renovation that will start this summer.

Bobcat Stadium underwent a major renovation in 2012, increasing its seating capacity by more than 13,000 seats and enclosing the north end of the stadium. In 2009, the Jerry D. and Linda Gregg Fields West Side Complex opened to fans and includes the luxury suites, club seating, press box and coaching booths.

Throughout its history, the stadium has served as the home of the Texas Special Olympics and was the site of scenes from the movie “The Ringer” and the hit NBC TV show “Friday Night Lights.”

In addition to serving as the home of Texas State football, Bobcat Stadium also houses the Texas State track and field offices and locker rooms, as well as the Linda Gregg Fields Strutters Gallery. The Strutters are a world-renowned dance team that boasts more than 3,000 alumnae. The Strutters Gallery honors the tradition of the program and serves as an opportunity for fans to learn more about being the first precision dance team formed at a fouryear university and their performances across the world.

Texas State football, under first-year head coach GJ Kinne, opens its season on Sept. 2 at Baylor. Its home opener is set for Sept. 16 against Jackson State.