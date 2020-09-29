Texas State to play on ESPN2 again in road matchup at Troy

Texas State’s road game versus Troy will be broadcasted on ESPN2, the school announced on Monday.

It’ll be the fourth time the Bobcats have appeared on an ESPN linear network.

Texas State made its 2020 season debut on ESPN, hosting SMU inside Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 5. The maroon and gold followed it up with an ESPN2 appearance in a home game against UTSA on Sept. 12. The team then traveled to Louisiana-Monroe where it won its first game of the year, 38-17, on Sept. 19, the game airing on ESPNU. Last Saturday’s matchup with Boston College was broadcasted on ESPN3.

The Bobcats (1-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) are scheduled to visit the Trojans (1-1) on Oct. 10 at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.