Texas State postpones weekend series with Arkansas State

The Texas State men's basketball team postponed its weekend series with Arkansas State due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bobcat program, the school announced on Wednesday.

The team was scheduled to play Arkansas State (3-6, 0-2 Sun Belt) in a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, both games taking place at 4 p.m. inside Strahan Arena. Both games will now be moved to a later date.

Texas State (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) split its conference-opening series with Louisiana on the road last week. The Bobcats will now turn their attention to next week's road matchup with Little Rock (6-3, 2-0) on Jan. 15-16. The team will play in its first Sun Belt home games on Jan. 29-30 against the Ragin' Cajuns.