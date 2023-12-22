Texas State signs 22 new players for early National Signing Day

Texas State signed 22 new players to their roster as part of the early signing day.

With 11 high school, seven transfer and four junior college signees as part of the 2024 class, Head Coach G.J. Kinne feels confident in the players he signed as he prepares for second year at Texas State.

“For us, it is more about quality over quantity,” Kinne said. “I feel like we got some real quality players. ... Overall 11 high schools, seven transfers, and four JuCo so that is a pretty good mix.”

Kinne also congratulated his staff for being able to pull this class together with the belief the new signees will be able to help the Bobcats not only contend for more bowl games but also compete for a Sun Belt Conference Championship.

“I thought our coaches did a really good job,” Kinne said. “The kids in this class are great kids. They are going to come in here and work their butts off and have that championship culture. We identified people who love college football and that are good fits for us.”

This year’s early signing class saw the Bobcats sign nine offensive players with one quarterback, one running back, four wide receivers, one tight end and two offensive lineman.

The defense saw the Bobcats sign 12 players with one defensive lineman, one edge rusher, three linebackers, four cornerbacks and three safeties.

One of the standouts of the 2024 class is wide receiver Kylen Evans.

Coming out of Frisco Emerson High School, Evans helped lead the Mavericks to a 12-3 record and into the 5A Division II State Semifinals in just the program’s second ever season as a football program.

Evans caught 45 passes for 1,046 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Mavericks.

On the defensive side, Jermey Jackson Jr of Waxahachie is considered to be one of the standouts of defense.

Jackson Jr. helped lead Waxahachie to a 9-3 record and a playoff win in a district containing both 6A State Champions in Duncanville and DeSoto.

Texas State will take on Rice in the First Responder Bowl December 26.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Gerald R. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

