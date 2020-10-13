Texas State takes second place at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Texas State took second place in the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Bobcats shot a 16-under-par 848 through three rounds, trailing only Arkansas State, which shot a 50-under 814. The team was followed by Abilene Christian in third place, UT Arlington in fourth, Oklahoma Christian in fifth, Missouri State in sixth, Central Arkansas in seventh, Southern Illinois in eighth and Stephen F. Austin and Houston Baptist, who tied for ninth.

Fabian Sunden led the maroon and gold and finished second overall in the tournament, staying under par in all three rounds and finishing with a total of 11-under 205. He tied with Red Wolves senior Julien Sale for a tournament-low score of 65 in the third round of the competition on Tuesday.

Sunden was followed by redshirt senior Logan Lockwood (second on the team, tied for seventh overall), freshman Kasper Nyland (third on the team, tied for ninth overall), redshirt sophomore Evan White (fourth on the team, tied for 14th overall), freshman Payne Johnson (fifth on the team, tied for 28th overall) and redshirt senior Dalton Hankamer (sixth on the team, tied for 36th overall).

Texas State will conclude its fall season next week when the team participates in the Little Rock Invitational from Oct. 19-20.