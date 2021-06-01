Texas State track standout, Jaylen Allen, dies in car accident

Texas State senior sprinter Jaylen Allen passed away in an automobile accident Tuesday morning, the university announced.

“Our Texas State University Track and Field team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Jaylen Allen. I have shared the news about Jaylen with the team,” Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jody Stewart said in a statement. “We will stand together and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Jaylen's family and loved ones.”

Allen was a four-year letterman with the Bobcats. He claimed five Sun Belt championships in his career in the 400 meters, including a gold medal at the 2021 conference meet with a personal-best time of 46.44 seconds. The victory punched Allen’s ticket to the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Round in College Station, where he ran his final race with the Bobcats on May 26.

The Allen, Texas, native also received NCAA Championships Honorable Mention All-American recognition in 2018 as a member of the maroon and gold 4x100-meter relay team.

“Jaylen was an unbelievable person and his sudden death will be felt throughout the university community,” Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Don Coryell stated. “Our deepest sympathies go to Jaylen's family and loved ones, including his teammates and coaches. I know that this is very difficult news. I want to thank the professionals in our Texas State Counseling Center for making themselves available to our student-athletes. We hope our student-athletes will find comfort in their friends and family and take advantage of the counseling center resources that we have at Texas State.”