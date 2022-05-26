Texas State updates schedule for 2022 season

Texas State Football released updates to its 2022 schedule on Thursday.

The Bobcats’ home opener against Florida International was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, but after a mutual decision by the programs, it will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

The team’s road game at Baylor will take place on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

The times and TV networks for the remainder of the maroon and gold’s schedule will be released in June.