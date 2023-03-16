Texas State upsets TCU

A five-run third inning was just enough as the Texas State Bobcats knocked off the No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs in a 8-4 win in a high profile Tuesday night showdown.

One of the keys to the win for senior catcher Peyton Lewis was the ability to capitalize on the Horned Frogs’ errors.

“I thought we played well today,” Lewis said. “We threw the ball and hit very well. We stayed within our approach and we attacked. They (TCU) made some mistakes and we took advantage of it.”

Following a rebound performance against North Dakota State, the Bobcat pitching staff came up with another great game by holding TCU to just seven hits, three earned runs, and throwing eight strieouts.

In his first start of the season, junior pitcher Tony Robie took the mound going four innings and allowing just four hits, one earned run, no walks and throwing two strikeouts to earn his second win of the season.

Head coach Steven Trout gave Robie the start for his work in the bullpen.

“He has been in the bullpen trying to do different things, " Trout said. “We gave him the start tonight and he took advantage of it. He threw the ball really well. If his pitch count was built up more, he would have kept going. He gave us exactly what we needed.”

Coming in for relief for Robie was junior pitcher Jack Stroud who kept up Robie’s start going 3.2 innings while allowing just two hits, no runs, and throwing out five batters.

“We were battling during the beginning of the year whether to start him or have him be closing out games,” Trout said. “He is really good …

We know he can go extended innings. He had some power stuff and that’s really good. We are definitely going to need that for him.”

As per usual, the Texas State offense was dynamic with an eight run performance against the Horned Frogs.

“Offensively we got after them tonight,” Trout said. “Good swings in the middle of the field and opposite field home runs, although we left some runners out there tonight. Really good quality win with only four free 90s on the night.”

The fireworks got started in the third inning as the bases were loaded with one out.

Junior catcher August Ramirez drove home the first runs of the game with a RBI single towards center field to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.

Following a RBI groundout by freshman second baseman Chase Mora to extend the lead, Lewis then hit a two-run home run to give Texas State a commanding 5-1 lead.

“We always try to keep the energy throughout the game,” Lewis said. “That first hit is enough to get everybody going.”

With a large crowd on hand, 2,486 in attendance, and having a high profiled team in TCU in town, trying to find a way to power through was another key for Trout.

“These games are about momentum,” Trout said. “Good crowd, and a very good team in town. You are trying to find ways to get that big hit and for everyone to take a deep breath. We finally got one and the guys kept going.”

Texas State is back at home this weekend for a Sun Belt Conference opener as the Bobcats square off with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

A showdown between two teams that both qualified for the NCAA Baseball Tournament last year, the Golden Eagles have traditionally been a mid-major power down in Conference USA before moving into the Sun Belt Conference for the 2022-2023 seasons.

First pitch on Friday starts at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.