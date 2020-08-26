Photo by Gerald Castillo
Texas State voted 4th in West Division in Coaches Poll
Texas State was voted fourth place in the Sun Belt West Division in the conference’s 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll released Tuesday.
Appalachian State and Louisiana were voted to win the East and West Divisions, respectively, the Mountaineers gaining 49 points with nine first-place votes and the Ragin’ Cajuns earning 47 points with seven first-place votes.
Following Appalachian State in the East Division was Georgia Southern with 36 points, Troy with 32 points and one first-place vote, Georgia State with 20 points and Coastal Carolina with 13 points.
Following Louisiana in the West Division was Arkansas State with 47 points and two first-place votes, South Alabama with 22 points and one first-place vote, Texas State with 22 points and Louisiana-Monroe with 20 points.
No Bobcats were selected to either of the Preseason All-Sun Belt teams. Mountaineers senior quarterback Zac Thomas and Trojans junior linebacker Carlton Martial were named Preseason Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.
2020 Sun Belt Coaches Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
East Division
1. Appalachian State (9)-49 points
2. Georgia Southern-36 points
3. Troy (1)-32 points
4. Georgia State-20 points
5. Coastal Carolina-13 points
West Division
1. Louisiana (7)-47 points
2. Arkansas State (2)-40 points
3. South Alabama (1)-22 points
4. Texas State-22 points
5. ULM-20 points
2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams
First Team Offense
QB – Zac Thomas, App State
RB – Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana
RB – Josh Johnson, ULM
OL – Noah Hannon, App State
OL – Baer Hunter, App State
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State
OL – Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State
OL – Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State
TE – Josh Pederson, ULM
WR – Corey Sutton, App State
WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State
WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy
First Team Defense
DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State
DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern
LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
DB – Shaun Jolly, App State
DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern
DB – Corey Straughter, ULM
DB – Dell Pettus, Troy
First Team Special Teams
K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State
P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana
RS – Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern
Second Team Offense
QB – Levi Lewis, Louisiana
RB – Trey Ragas, Louisiana
RB – CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina
OL – Ryan Neuzil, App State
OL – Jacob Still, Arkansas State
OL – Max Mitchell, Louisiana
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana
OL – TJ Fiailoa, ULM
TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
WR – Thomas Hennigan, App State
WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State
WR – Reggie Todd, Troy
Second Team Defense
DL – Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State
DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina
DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State
DL – Zi’Yon Hill, Louisiana
LB – Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina
LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State
LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama
DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State
DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State
DB – Quavian White, Georgia State
DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana
Second Team Special Teams
K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern
RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Zac Thomas (Appalachian State, Senior)
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Carlton Martial (Troy, Junior)