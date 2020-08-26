Texas State voted 4th in West Division in Coaches Poll

Texas State was voted fourth place in the Sun Belt West Division in the conference’s 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

Appalachian State and Louisiana were voted to win the East and West Divisions, respectively, the Mountaineers gaining 49 points with nine first-place votes and the Ragin’ Cajuns earning 47 points with seven first-place votes.

Following Appalachian State in the East Division was Georgia Southern with 36 points, Troy with 32 points and one first-place vote, Georgia State with 20 points and Coastal Carolina with 13 points.

Following Louisiana in the West Division was Arkansas State with 47 points and two first-place votes, South Alabama with 22 points and one first-place vote, Texas State with 22 points and Louisiana-Monroe with 20 points.

No Bobcats were selected to either of the Preseason All-Sun Belt teams. Mountaineers senior quarterback Zac Thomas and Trojans junior linebacker Carlton Martial were named Preseason Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.

2020 Sun Belt Coaches Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

East Division

1. Appalachian State (9)-49 points

2. Georgia Southern-36 points

3. Troy (1)-32 points

4. Georgia State-20 points

5. Coastal Carolina-13 points

West Division

1. Louisiana (7)-47 points

2. Arkansas State (2)-40 points

3. South Alabama (1)-22 points

4. Texas State-22 points

5. ULM-20 points

2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams

First Team Offense

QB – Zac Thomas, App State

RB – Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

RB – Josh Johnson, ULM

OL – Noah Hannon, App State

OL – Baer Hunter, App State

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State

OL – Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State

OL – Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

TE – Josh Pederson, ULM

WR – Corey Sutton, App State

WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State

WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy

First Team Defense

DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State

DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern

DL – Will Choloh, Troy

LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern

LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

DB – Shaun Jolly, App State

DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern

DB – Corey Straughter, ULM

DB – Dell Pettus, Troy

First Team Special Teams

K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana

RS – Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

Second Team Offense

QB – Levi Lewis, Louisiana

RB – Trey Ragas, Louisiana

RB – CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina

OL – Ryan Neuzil, App State

OL – Jacob Still, Arkansas State

OL – Max Mitchell, Louisiana

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana

OL – TJ Fiailoa, ULM

TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

WR – Thomas Hennigan, App State

WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State

WR – Reggie Todd, Troy

Second Team Defense

DL – Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State

DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina

DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State

DL – Zi’Yon Hill, Louisiana

LB – Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina

LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State

LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama

DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State

DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State

DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana

Second Team Special Teams

K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Zac Thomas (Appalachian State, Senior)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Carlton Martial (Troy, Junior)