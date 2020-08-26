Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

Texas State voted 4th in West Division in Coaches Poll

Wed, 08/26/2020 - 5:43pm
Texas State Football
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Texas State was voted fourth place in the Sun Belt West Division in the conference’s 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

Appalachian State and Louisiana were voted to win the East and West Divisions, respectively, the Mountaineers gaining 49 points with nine first-place votes and the Ragin’ Cajuns earning 47 points with seven first-place votes.

Following Appalachian State in the East Division was Georgia Southern with 36 points, Troy with 32 points and one first-place vote, Georgia State with 20 points and Coastal Carolina with 13 points.

Following Louisiana in the West Division was Arkansas State with 47 points and two first-place votes, South Alabama with 22 points and one first-place vote, Texas State with 22 points and Louisiana-Monroe with 20 points.

No Bobcats were selected to either of the Preseason All-Sun Belt teams. Mountaineers senior quarterback Zac Thomas and Trojans junior linebacker Carlton Martial were named Preseason Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.

 

2020 Sun Belt Coaches Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

East Division

1. Appalachian State (9)-49 points

2. Georgia Southern-36 points

3. Troy (1)-32 points

4. Georgia State-20 points

5. Coastal Carolina-13 points

 

West Division

1. Louisiana (7)-47 points

2. Arkansas State (2)-40 points

3. South Alabama (1)-22 points

4. Texas State-22 points

5. ULM-20 points

2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams

First Team Offense

QB – Zac Thomas, App State

RB – Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

RB – Josh Johnson, ULM

OL – Noah Hannon, App State     

OL – Baer Hunter, App State         

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State

OL – Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State           

OL – Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State           

TE – Josh Pederson, ULM

WR – Corey Sutton, App State     

WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State

WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy

 

First Team Defense

DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State

DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern

DL – Will Choloh, Troy       

LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern   

LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy 

DB – Shaun Jolly, App State         

DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern

DB – Corey Straughter, ULM       

DB – Dell Pettus, Troy

 

First Team Special Teams

K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana

RS – Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

 

Second Team Offense

QB – Levi Lewis, Louisiana

RB – Trey Ragas, Louisiana

RB – CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina

OL – Ryan Neuzil, App State         

OL – Jacob Still, Arkansas State   

OL – Max Mitchell, Louisiana       

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana

OL – TJ Fiailoa, ULM         

TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina       

WR – Thomas Hennigan, App State       

WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State   

WR – Reggie Todd, Troy

 

Second Team Defense

DL – Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State       

DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina       

DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State

DL – Zi’Yon Hill, Louisiana

LB – Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina

LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State           

LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama 

DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State 

DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State   

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State       

DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana

 

Second Team Special Teams

K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana

 

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Zac Thomas (Appalachian State, Senior)

 

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Carlton Martial (Troy, Junior)

