Texas State women’s ultimate frisbee team finishes strong

The Texas State University Women’s Ultimate Frisbee club team participated in the USA Ultimate College Division Women’s Centex tournament last weekend, March 19-20, in Austin, along with 40 women’s teams total from across the United States.

The Texas State Women’s team, named Trainwreck, finished first in the tournament’s Tier 2 bracket, and 17th overall out of 40 teams, by winning six games with one loss over the two-day tournament. The Texas State Women’s Ultimate Frisbee team competed with other university teams from Rice, LSU, UT Dallas, MIT, Oklahoma and Trinity.

USA Ultimate is the national governing body of the sport of Ultimate in the U.S. Ultimate frisbee is widely known, played, and respected as a sport that inspires athletic excellence and integrity among participants and fans. Each game lasts 90 minutes and is played on a football-sized grass field. The game is played with a frisbee and simulates the aerial passing of football and the running of soccer to score each point.

Next up for Trainwreck is the USA Ultimate South-Central College Division’s Conference Championship tournament taking place in Richardson, Texas on April 16-17. Texas State Women’s Ultimate Frisbee will compete in Richardson to qualify for a place at the USA Ultimate D-1 College National Championships in Milwaukee, Wis., on May 27-30. For more information, Texas State Women’s Ultimate Frisbee is on Facebook.