Training for Winter Marathons

It is now considered “Fall” and cooler weather is forecast in the months ahead. For runners thinking of running a marathon in December or January the training needs to start soon. A minimum of 12 weeks is recommended for a first time marathon runner to complete the 26.2 mile distance with a certain amount of comfort. It can be done in less time but too often the experience is not without a lot of discomfort and pain – especially for three days after the marathon. I had a program I put down for a runner that has entered a few 5K or 10K races. Some programs include over distance long runs (30 miles) but I have had success with a long distance of 20 miles. The base of running you did for 12 weeks will help you run the last 6 miles. The following is an example of a training program for a marathon. I list the total miles for the week and the longest run for the week as a guide. The total miles includes the long run. (See graph on right hand side) It is important to have rest days to allow the muscles to recover from the extra miles you are now running. I recommend one day a week to try some speed work. This speed work can be intervals, fartlek runs, or pace work so that it becomes easier to run a long distance at a slower pace. Starting with week 7 it is a good practice to include a run that is slightly longer than half the distance of the long run that week in the middle of the week. While most marathon runners train mainly by running, the use of alternate training methods are also good. Bicycle riding is a good leg exercise, builds aerobic endurance, and lets the pounding of running on the feet and knees recover. Bike riding is a 4 to 1 ratio. Biking 4 miles is equal to 1 mile of running. Swimming is a good alternative training program that builds aerobic conditioning and works on breath control. Swimming also is a good recovery exercise for the muscles. Swimming is a 1 to 4 ratio. Every mile you swim is worth 4 miles of running. A crawl stroke, breast stroke, or side stroke can used. Weight lifting is also a good training program. Stronger muscles make any activity easier. The key is to do exercises with the amount of weight lifted for strength for running. You are not bodybuilding or power lifting so exercises that benefit the muscles used in running is your program. That include some arm strength as the arms can alter your running gait if the arms drop down by your side.

I don’t see inline skating as much anymore as when it was popular, but it is still a good alternate form of exercise for marathon training. Inline skating is a 2-3 to 1 ratio for running. Skate 2 – 3 miles for every 1 mile of running. Much of this depends on the level of skill and the quality of the inline skates to determine is the distance is two miles versus three miles. It is recommended to wear wrist guards, elbow guards, knee pads, and a helmet when skating. A bruised knee can really slow any running down.

Many first time marathoners are more proud of the training they did then the actual marathon.

And only 15% - 18% of runners run a marathon. A marathon puts you in a special class of running.