Trio of Bobcats jump to top of SBC leaderboards

After setting Texas State’s record in the women’s hammer throw earlier in the indoor season, UCLA transfer Alyssa Wilson broke it again over the weekend.

With her final attempt at the Texas Tech Shootout on Friday, Wilson threw for 22.34 meters, winning the event and setting a new top distance in the Sun Belt. Wilson’s previous season best was 20.84 meters.

The Toms River, N.J. native wasn’t finished either. Wilson tossed for 15.83 meters in the women’s shot put on Saturday, which also ranks as the longest distance in the conference.

“Texas Tech, as well as our previous competitions, have prepared us for the upcoming SBC Indoor Championship,” Texas State Director of Track and Field John Frazier said in a statement. “Our staff and team have made great strides in our performances and competitive preparation. Now we will fine-tune areas and prepare for our championship run.”

The Bobcats had two other athletes jump to the top of the Sun Belt rankings. Senior Will Blaser threw for 17.30 meters in the men’s shot put, taking fifth place in the event. And senior Pedro Osorio Lopez clocked in at 1:51.84 in the men’s 800 meters, taking sixth place at the meet.

Texas State will now prepare for the Sun Belt Indoor Championships, which take place in Birmingham, Ala., on Feb. 21-22.