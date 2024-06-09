Trivia Thursday Answers

Which San Marcos Athlete Track Star won consecutive gold medals at the UIL State Track Meet in the High Jump?

Allex Austin. Austin won the gold medal in 5A Boys High Jump in 2011 and 2012. Austin holds the school record for the high jump at seven feet, two inches.

Who are the three Texas State track athletes to win the gold medal at the NCAA Outdoor Championships?

Charles Austin, Drew Fucci and Inez Turner. Austin captured the gold medal in 1990 in the Men’s High Jump. Austin later captured the Olympic Gold Medal in 1996. Fucci captured the gold medal by winning the men’s decathlon also in 1990. Turner won the gold medal in the 800 meter run both in 1994 and 1995. Turner remains the only Texas State athlete to win two gold medals

Before 2024, how many times as the Bobcats 400-meter relay team qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships?

Twice during the 2018 and 2022 seasons.

During the 2024 Track Season, how many school records did both the girls and boys track teams break?

Nine. The Rattlers broke nine school records during 2024 season. Individual record breakers include Terry Barnes, Eleanor Smith, David Vasquez, Chyann Betts and Nellie Mauritz-Barboza