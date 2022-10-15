Troy edges out Texas State, 17-14

The Sun Belt West Division lead was up grabs as Texas State traveled to Alabama to battle the Troy Trojans.

Not only was the division lead at stake but the Bobcats were looking to end a 10-game losing streak to the Trojans and nab their first victory at Troy in school history.

With both defenses playing at a high level, it was going to take one offensive opportunity to seal the win.

Unfortunately for the Bobcats, it was the Trojans who sealed the deal.

Trailing 14-10 early in the fourth quarter, Troy quarterback Jarrett Doege found RaJae Robinson for the 23 yard touchdown to take the lead and hold on to a 17-14 win over Texas State.

“We knew that it was going to be a low-scoring game,” head coach Jake Spavital said. “That’s the style of play that (Troy has). It’s going to be a ball-control type deal. They don’t beat teams by scoring points, they beat teams by managing the game. We all thought it was going to be 21-17 going into the fourth quarter. It’s going to be a low-scoring game anyway. And we needed to finish it off the right way.

“The defense put us in a lot of great positions throughout the game and we (didn’t) execute with five minutes to go and they ran the clock out with the four-minute drill. That’s what I’m talking about with where we’re at. I don’t question the fight. I don’t question the effort, ever, with these guys. When we got to the end of the game, they made more plays than

we did in those moments. It’s frustrating, but I’m always proud of their fight.”

The first quarter could be described as a defensive slugfest as both teams failed to gain any traction.

Texas State had a major opportunity to take the lead against the Trojans when DeJordan Mask picked off the ball for the Bobcats on Troy’s opening possession.

Unfortunately, the Bobcat offense stalled out and Texas State was forced to punt.

Texas State’s next possession saw the Bobcats face fourth down on Troy’s 37 yard line.

Rather than kick the field goal, the Bobcats went for it to keep the drive alive.

However, Texas State quarterback Layne Hatcher was forced out of the pocket and threw it away to avoid the sack.

The first points of the game came when Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson hit Tez Johnson for a 74 yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.

Following three straight possessions where the drives ended in a punt, the Trojans threatened to add another touchdown inside the redzone.

However the Bobcat defense held firm and forced a Troy field goal to extend the lead to just 10-0.

Texas State responded with a nine play 75 yard drive that ended with seven points as Bobcat running back Lincoln Pare scored from three yards out to cut the lead down to 10-7 with just 22 seconds left in the second quarter.

The opening drive of the second half saw Texas State score again as Pare caught the halfback screen pass and ran 64 yards for the score to make it 14-10 Bobcats.

The defensive slugfest continued into the fourth quarter with neither team giving up an inch.

With Watson coming off the field due to an injury, Doege led the Trojans to the game winning drive as he found Robisnon for the score to go up 17-14.

The touchdown was enough to put Troy over the Bobcats as they held on for the win.

Texas State comes home next Saturday to take the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 2:30 p.m. inside Bobcat Stadium.