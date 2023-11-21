Turnovers doom Bobcats in 77-31 loss to Arkansas State

Texas State was unable to corral Arkansas State, as the Red Wolves broke their three-game losing streak with a 77-31 victory over the ‘Cats.

It was a uneasy defeat for the Bobcats and Head Coach G.J. Kinne, who saw their record drop to 6-5 overall.

“It was a disappointing loss,” Kinne said. “Just disappointed with the way we played and the way we coached. That falls on me. ... We have to find a way to comeback and play for these seniors in the final two games. We are going to go back and coach these guys hard this next week and get back on track.”

Though the Bobcats were able to cut down on their penalties, turnovers came back to haunt Texas State, as the Red Wolves scored 28 points off of four turnovers, including two interceptions that were returned back for touchdowns and one fumble returned back for touchdown.

“It starts with consistency,” Kinne said. 'I thought we did a lot better job with the penalties. And obviously, that’s something I preached all week and really harped on the guys is the discipline. And I knew that it was going to be one of those games, and I thought for the most part, besides one play, we held our emotions in check. Obviously, the turnovers early and then obviously late. Putting a lot of points on the board–you can’t have those if you want to win a game.”

Another key to the Bobcats woes was stopping the Red Wolves on third down.

Arkansas State was four for eight on third down, while rushing for 291 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

That aspect of the game will to have be improved moving forward as Texas State looks for their seventh win of the season come Saturday.

“I think it also comes down to the third down, the first half, that third down defense,' Kinne said. “We had them in third and long multiple times. And whether it was a penalty or them converting, getting into that fourth and one, [you] just can’t have it if you’re going to win a game. The third down defense and turnovers–that’s a recipe for a loss if you can’t win that battle.”

Texas State returns home this Saturday as the Bobcats host South Alabama.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. with the game to be broadcast on NFL Network.

