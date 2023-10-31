Turnovers doom Bobcats as Texas State falls to Troy on Homecoming

Texas State could not overcome four turnovers as the Bobcats fell to the Troy Trojans, 31-13, on Homecoming Night.

Texas State falls to 5-3 overall while Troy improves to 6-2 overall.

The first drive for Texas State ended in seven points as the Bobcats drove 84 yards before quarterback T.J. Finley hit wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins for the 28-yard score to put the Cats up 7-0.

While Troy drove into Bobcat territory on their first possession, the Texas State defense held firm by stuffing the Trojans on 4th down.

Texas State’s next drive ended in a punt, as the Trojans looked to tie the game up.

Driving to the Bobcat 29-yard line, the Trojans were once again foiled as the Texas State defense came up with their second straight fourth down stop. The Bobcats moved the ball into Troy territory and looked to extend their lead, but the Trojans got the interception.

The Trojans turned that interception into seven points, as quarterback Gunnar Watson scored from two yards out on the read option to tie the game at 7-7.

Texas State looked to answer back following the score but were hit with the turnover bug as the drive ended in an interception.

Despite the turnover, the Texas State defense held out as the Trojans were forced to punt.

The offense responded in kind, driving 76 yards before Mason Shipley kicked a field goal to go back up 10-7.

The Trojans were unable to answer back as the Bobcats got the ball back with less than a minute left in the half.

However, the Trojans held firm and Texas State was forced to punt, giving the ball back to Troy with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Despite the Trojans threatening to score, Troy was unable to come away with the points as the Bobcats held on to their 10-7 lead at half.

The Trojans opened up the second half with a four play 75-yard touchdown drive as Watson found Jabre Barber for the 29yard score as Troy took their first lead of the game at 14-10.

Then, Texas State drove down to the Troy 13-yard line. But the Bobcats were unable to punch it in and Shipley kicked the 23-yard field goal to make it 14-13.

The Trojan offense could not get going and were forced to punt.

Texas State drove down to the Troy 45-yard line but the turnover bug reared its ugly head again as a fumble gave the ball back to the Trojan offense once more.

Troy made Texas State pay for the turnover, driving 67-yards before Watson found Deshon Stoudemire for the 14-yard score as the Trojans extended their lead to 21-13.

Needing a response, the Bobcats were forced to go for it on fourth and one deep in their own territory.

The Trojans snuffed out the run up the middle as Troy took over at the Bobcat 32-yard line.

Troy ended the drive with a Watson four-yard pass to Landon Parker to go up 28-13.

Another fumble on the Bobcats next possession dashed any hopes for a Texas State comeback as the Trojans tacked on a late game field goal to make the final score, 31-13.

The Bobcats bid for bowl eligibility continues next Saturday as Texas State hosts Georgia Southern.

cmcwilliams@ sanmarcosrecord.om Twitter: @ColtonBMc