TXST’s Yancy claims Sun Belt Athlete of the Week

After posting the fastest men’s 200 time in school history and ranking fifth in the country in the same event, Texas State’s Dominick Yancy was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for the period ending April 2, the conference office announced.

At the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos last week, Yancy ran a wind-aided 20.38 (+2.7) in the men’s 200 to register the best time in the event in program history and become the first Bobcat to ever run a sub-20.5 in that distance. In addition to being fifth in the nation in the men’s 200, he is currently third in the NCAA West Prelim region and first in the Sun Belt.

Yancy’s success last week was not limited to the 200, though, as he ran in two relay teams at the Texas Relays in Austin. He helped both the men’s 4x100 and 4x400 post some of the fastest times in the Sun Belt this year, including a 3:07.16 in the 4x4 which stands as the best in the conference. The 4x1 ran 39.74, which was the second-fastest time in the Sun Belt and only trailed their conferenceleading time of 39.46 set earlier this season.

Yancy has competed in four different events this outdoor season, including the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x400. In six combined races in those events at four different meets, he has finished first four times.

The weekly honor is Yancy’s sixth in his career and third in an outdoor campaign. He was named conference indoor athlete of the week three times earlier this year.

Texas State will compete in two track meets next week.