TXST closes out non-conference slate, defeats UNT Dallas

Texas State ended non-conference play Thursday afternoon on a high note as it knocked off the UNT Dallas Trailblazers, 58-39.

It’s been a tough last three games for head coach Zenarae Antoine team’s as they squared off with two of the best Southland Conference teams in Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Houston Christian before finishing with UNT Dallas.

Being able to close out non-conference play on a high note was important for Antoine’s squad.

“I thought our team did a really good job these past three games with two really close games and closing out non-conference with a win,” Antoine said. “Our home stand has been really positive for us and I really like that about our team. Playing at home during non-conference gives a level of comfort and confidence heading into conference play.”

With the Bobcats so close from starting Sun Belt play, it was important for Antoine to see many players see the court.

“We were able to play a lot of people today which made me happy,” Antoine said. “Being able to let the players be comfortable where they are in, letting them make decisions, and having them be out there (on the court). At some point, all of these women are going to be utilized.”

The game was highlighted by the Bobcats being able to score from so many different players with Nicole Leff leading the team in scoring with 12 points, Tianna Eaton and Taeylor Pruitt with nine points, and Jakayla Bowie with seven points.

“It’s always a good thing,” Antoine said. “We have a couple of players scoring in double figures right now. Anytime we can share the ball that leads to great shots is important.”

Leading scorer Leff agreed as Texas State was able to move the ball around to find different opportunities to score.

“It was a good night all around,” Leff said. “We did struggle on sealing around the post for our forwards but we came out of the half doing a much better job of that. I think that allowed us to get much better looks and allowed us to make better shots where we are kicking it out to our guards on the outside.”

Along with Lauryn Thompson, the post play from both Leff and Thompson has led the Bobcats to important victories and keep their record on the winning side.

“That’s something Coach Z has really emphasized in practice,” Leff said. “We are taking every single play to be boxing out the opposing player and just finding a body to put on someone. Since we have been doing that in practice more, it leads to during the game where we can out rebound other teams.”

Despite playing an NAIA team, the Trailblazers showed the Bobcats a zone defense which Antoine had rarely seen her team play this season.

“I liked the fact [UNT Dallas] played a zone defense,” Antoine said. “They played zone on every single possession which we had not seen yet. It’s something teams in the Sun Belt can recognize and adjust for so a game like this was critical.”

It was an important factor considering Texas State’s next two opponents do mix in the zone defense into their scheme.

“We found out that we could get different scoring options and opportunities,” Antoine said. “Once we take a look at the film, we are definitely going to break this down moving forward so we can prepare for our games on the road and play a zone defense. So it was good being able to see the zone defense and seeing the scoring options we have against it.”

Texas State begins conference play on the road next Thursday against Georgia Southern at 4 p.m.