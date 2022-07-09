TXST Countdown to Kickoff: Bobcats to battle with HBU

The Bobcats have taken on an FCS opponent every year since Texas State made the leap to FBS in 2012, with exception to the COVID-riddled 2020 season. The maroon and gold will continue the tradition in 2022, squaring off with Houston Baptist.

The Huskies first matched up with the Bobcats in San Marcos on Sept. 2, 2017, suffering a 20-11 loss in the season opener. The team hasn’t had much fortune in the years since, winning just eight games over the past five seasons (though, its spring 2021 schedule was cut down to a four-game slate).

HBU failed to win a game last year, going 0-11 overall. Head coach Vic Shealy will be banking on his young roster to take a step forward in its development this season. He’ll return his leading rusher in sophomore running back Xzavier Ford, who took 76 carries for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He also retains two of his top receivers in junior Branden Walker and sophomore Ismael Fuller, who combined to catch 64 passes for 621 yards and four touchdowns.

The offense as a whole could take a leap with 6-foot-4 Northern Illinois transfer quarterback Justin Fomby, who was rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals coming out of high school. After redshirting in 2019, Fomby started two games in the condensed spring 2021 season, completing 33-of-52 passes for 433 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Fomby did not play in the fall, but will likely assume the starting quarterback job with the Huskies.

The defense will be anchored by sophomore linebacker and 2021 All-Southland Second Team selection Ronald Dansby, who posted 131 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, three pass deflections and a forced fumble. Including Dansby, the unit will bring back all four of its top tacklers from last season, including senior linebacker Brennan Young, who led the team with 9.5 TFLs.

The Huskies also feature a strong special teams unit, with senior punter Brady Buell earning all-conference First Team recognition after booting 17 balls over 50 yards and keeping 24 punts inside the 20-yard line last year.

Texas State will face off with Houston Baptist inside Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in the maroon and gold’s final non-conference game of the season.