TXST cross country competes at UIW Twilight Invitational

The Texas State Cross Country team competed at the Incarnate Word Twilight Invitational on the evening of Sept. 2.

The Bobcats had two top-10 individual placements on the women’s side, with senior Megan Ombres placed fifth — just three seconds behind fourth place — and junior Daniella Wisniewski finished ninth. Both runners’ placing was the best in their college careers.

The women’s team did not place in the team rankings due to only having three competitors in the race. Freshman Abigail Parr finished 27th overall after running a time of 15:47.6 in her Texas State debut.

“The ladies showed us how hard they are willing to compete to do well,” said head Texas State cross country coach Stefan Campos via a press release. ”They did a great job and exceeded our expectations. We have great leadership in the upperclassmen, and freshmen that don’t want to lose.”

On the men’s side, freshman Justin Wagner led the team with a 32nd place finish in his first collegiate race. Wagner ran a time of 19:48.7 to lead the Bobcats.

The men’s team finished seventh as a group with an average time of 20:13.

“The men competed well and we are glad to see where they are at,” Campos said. “It was exciting to see them race against other athletes to see how hard they are willing to push themselves.”

The maroon and gold will look to continue improving before the Sun Belt Championships. They’ll travel to College Station for their next competition, racing at the Texas A&M Invitational on Sept. 16.