TXST FOOTBALL

Texas State will look for their best start in a decade as the Bobcats host the Nevada Wolf Pack to close out the non-conference schedule.

With the Wolf Pack being noted as a defensive football team, Head Coach G.J. Kinne sees Nevada presented a couple of challenges for the Bobcats.

“They present some challenges for sure,” Kinne said. “The things that they do structurally are pretty unique. They play really hard and coached really well. Their coach is a defensive guy so that is where their emphasis is. They will be ready to go and they have coached in a lot of big time games. Their last win was against Texas State so they will have a lot of confidence coming in.”

The game is a unique match-up as both Texas State and Kinne have seen Nevada first hand during the 2022 season despite not being on the same team.

The 2022 season opener saw the Bobcats make the trip out to Reno, Nevada where the Wolf Pack forced four turnovers while holding Texas State to -11 yards rushing in Nevada’s 38-14 win.

The next week, Kinne and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich led the Incarnate Word Cardinals in their showdown with the Wolf Pack.

The Cardinals picked apart the Nevada defense churning up 616 yards of offense including over 200 yards rushing in UIW’s 55-41 win over the Wolf Pack.

For the Leftwich, the plan was simple.

“Really offensive football comes down to executing,” Leftwich said. “Playing with a great tempo which sometimes gives defense’s like that is something we are used to doing every week. It’s about being who we are and going out there to execute at a high level which is what we did last year.”

Now the Bobcats will look to repliacte the Cardinals performance in their showdown against Nevada.

“They are a good defensive football team,” Leftwich said. “They do some things schematically that give you some problems. They do a lot of movement up front stemming from three down to four down. They also give you some blitz looks that are challenging so we are working on that all week.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Bobcat Stadium.