TXST football adds UTRGV to schedule

Texas State has added the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros to their future football schedule as first reported by FBSchedules. com The Bobcats are scheduled to play the Vaqueros for both the 2027 and 2030 seasons.

According to the contract as posted by FBSchedules, “The Bobcats will pay the Vaqueros a $300,000 guarantee for the 2027 contest and a $350,000 guarantee for the 2030 contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Sept. 18, 2023.”

The addition of UTRGV will fill out the four game non-conference schedule for the Bobcats for both the 2027 and 2030 seasons.

The 2027 non-conference schedule will see the Bobcats take on Texas A&M, UTRGV, UTSA and Ohio.

The 2030 non-conference schedule will feature North Texas, UTSA, UTRGV and Army.

UTRGV is in the process of creating their own football program to bring a college football team to the Rio Grande Valley for the first time in history.

The Vaqueros are scheduled to open up their inaugural season in 2025 starting at the Football Championship Subdivision will play in the United Athletic Conference.

The UAC is a merger between the Western Athletic Conference and the Atlantic Sun Conference to create a football-only conference.

UTRGV will be led by former Texas State offensive coordinator Travis Bush where he was the wide receiver’s coach before becoming co-offensive coordinator from 2004-2010 under Head Coaches David Bailiff and Brad Wright.

Bush also graduated from Texas State in 2000 before becoming an assistant coach at San Marcos in 2000 where the Rattlers won their first outright district championship since 1966.

Bush is son of former San Marcos Head Coach Bruce Bush who led the Rattlers from 1997-2004.

Before taking over UTRGV, Bush was previously both the head coach and athletic director at both New Braunfels Canyon High School and Seguin High School.