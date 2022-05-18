TXST Track and Field sends 14 to podium at SBC championships

The Texas State men’s and women’s track and field teams finished third and fourth, respectively, at the Sun Belt outdoor championships over the weekend. The men’s team posted 107 points at the meet, with the women’s team earning 77.

The Bobcats had 14 podium finishes in total. Senior Alyssa Wilson was awarded three gold medals, sweeping the throwing events at the meet. Wilson began the weekend by becoming the first Texas State athlete to win the women’s hammer throw in nine years, tossing for ​​70.73 meters (232-0). Wilson picked up another win the next day, throwing for 16.67 meters (54-8.25) in the women’s shot put. She finished the weekend with a 16.67-meter (54-8.25) discus throw, earning first place.

Senior Katherine Stuckly won the women’s high jump with an outdoor personal-best leap of 1.79 meters (5-10.5). Sophomore Lee-Anne Blake placed third in the women’s 800 meters, crossing the finish line in 2:08.43. And the women’s 4x100-meter relay team posted the second-fastest time in school history at 44.83 seconds, taking a silver medal at the meet.

On the men’s side, junior Dominick Yancy brought home a win in the men’s 400 meters for ­— Texas State’s third time in a row — crossing the finish line in 46.37 seconds. He also helped the men’s 4x400-meter relay team pick up a Sun Belt title, along with sophomores Brian West, Taahir Kelly and Avery Veiseh, with a time of 3:08.24.

The men’s 4x100-meter relay team took second place at the meet, clocking in at 39.98 seconds. Bervensky Pierre ran the men’s 200-meter dash in 20.64 seconds, taking a silver medal. Senior Ronnie Briscoe Jr. finished second in the men’s long jump at 7.62 meters (25-0). Kelly earned a bronze medal in the 400 at 46.76 seconds — just 0.39 seconds shy of Yancy’s time. Senior Isaac Sadzewicz placed third in the men’s pole vault, clearing 4.98 meters (16-4). And sophomore Simon Thor took third place in the decathlon, racking up 6,863 points.

The Bobcats will now prepare for the NCAA West Regionals, which take place May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Ark., featuring qualified athletes who rank in the top-48 in the region in their respective events.