UIL to allow for live telecasts of high school football games

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced on Thursday that live telecasts will be allowed for high school football games during the 2020 season.

The move was made to help fans be able to still view games while remaining socially distanced. The UIL implemented guidelines in July in which schools would be allowed to host events with a 50% maximum capacity limitation.

Schools will be permitted one linear telecast for television and one webcast streamed on the internet. Host venues must make “every attempt” to allow for both home and visitor production crews — which must be limited to only essential personnel. Those in stadium press boxes will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of distance when possible.

The 2020 season is set to begin on Aug. 27 for 1A-4A schools and Sept. 24 for 5A and 6A schools.