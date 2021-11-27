Using interval training to improve race times

I was looking through some of my running books and noticed a book on “Intervals.” Intervals are a method of training that has the runner doing a faster than normal pace for a distance and then taking a short interval of slow jogging or running. The “interval” is the time the runner takes after the running portion of the training. Most runners think the “interval” is the running portion but it is the rest period part of the training session.

For the recreational runner, intervals are probably not part of their training. Intervals are used by runners that want to improve their time at the next race. For the best results, intervals are usually done on a track where it is easier to record and monitor the pace. The nice thing about intervals is that they have a large variety of options to try. I recommend a quarter-mile track where that it is easy to monitor a pace and get to know the runner’s speed. A stopwatch, either on the wrist or held in the hand, is needed. My technique divides the quarter-mile track into four sections. Starting at the 50-yard line the first section is the 110 yards to the end of the turn between the end zone goal posts. The second section is the point of the 50-yard line on the opposite side of the field. The third section is the end of the turn between the goalposts at the far end of the field. The fourth section is the last 110 yards from the end zone goalposts to the starting point. If the runner wanted to run an 8:00-minute pace he or she would be at the first goalpost section in 30 seconds, at the opposite 50-yard line at 1:00 minute, and at the far goalposts, the time would be 1:30 minutes and arrive back at the starting point at 2:00 minutes. The reason for the four points in recording time is that it is easier to find the correct pace versus running the entire quarter mile and hoping it is close to 2:00 minutes. Be as close to your set time as possible.

Setting a time for the pace should be only a few seconds faster than your average pace in a race. It is best to limit the increase in pace to no more than 10 seconds. Running 10 seconds faster per mile will result in a 30-second faster time in a 5K race. Trying to run a faster pace in intervals can be tried on occasion. Trying to run a much faster pace in a race will have the runner going into oxygen debt about half a mile into the race. Improving a race PR by several minutes is more difficult than it seems.

If you are trying intervals for the first time it is best to build up the distance of the running and gradually shorten the rest interval as you improve. Set a number of laps, or distance, you will run the intervals. Twelve laps will equal three miles and is close to the 5K distance you will be racing. You might try a warm-up by running a faster pace on the straight-away and walking, or jogging, the curves. From there increase the distance to 220 yards and walk or jog the next 220 yards.

The next step up is to run the quarter mile and walk or jog a quarter mile interval. The next step is to shorten the rest interval to half a lap or 220 yards. Run a quarter mile and walk a 220-yard distance. The next step up in training is to run a quarter mile and jog the 220 yards. Repeat this for 12 laps. After you learn pace enough to where you can “feel” the correct pace you can move up to running two laps, or half a mile, and jogging a quarter mile.

After you are comfortable with your faster pace you might try a “build-up” and “build down” race pace training workout. Run a quarter mile and jog the 220 yards; then run one half mile and jog a quarter mile; then run a mile race pace and jog a quarter mile; then back down to the half mile race pace and quarter mile jog; and finish with the quarter mile race pace and walk to recover. The key is to maintain the increased race pace you have been practicing over the last few weeks.

Once you find that you can run a faster pace in your next race you go back to the track and decrease your running pace by another 10 seconds. It will not be long before you are running a PR of several minutes by the end of the summer. With practice, you will be able to know your pace and can run different speeds during the race. This is especially true in longer-distance races such as a half marathon or full marathon. You may start out at a slower pace, gradually increase your speed, and even have enough energy to have a finishing kick at the end. Meyer’s technique divided the marathon into five sections at varying speeds to determine the finish time. I have used it several times with success.