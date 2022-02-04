Vanderford, Mullins pick up Preseason All-Sun Belt honors

Texas State junior second baseman Sara Vanderford and sophomore right-handed pitcher Jessica Mullins were both recognized by the Sun Belt with preseason honors on Thursday.

“What a great honor for both of these young ladies. We couldn’t be prouder of them,” Bobcats head coach Ricci Woodard. “They both work extremely hard on their game, so it’s nice to see that work pay off.”

Vanderford was voted as the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year and selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. The Pasadena native was named the 2021 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after leading the league in doubles with 18, home runs with 12, sacrifice flies with six and slugging percentage at .758. Vanderford’s batting average of .405 was just the second time in program history a Texas State player hit for .400 or better for a season.

Mullins was also selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team after making the 2021 all-conference First Team as a true freshman. The Tarkington native tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in her debut with the maroon and gold and went on to finish the season with a 20-6 record inside the circle. Mullins’ 1.71 ERA ranked second in the league and she became the first rookie to strike out 100 batters in a season since former Bobcats pitcher Randi Rupp did it in 2015.

Texas State will look to improve on its 39-14 overall record from 2021 and kicks off this season at the New Mexico State Tournament in Las Cruces, N.M., on Feb. 11-13.