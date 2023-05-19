Vanderford takes lead for Texas State on, off the field

It was a simple choice for senior third baseman Sara Vanderford about coming back for one more year to play for the Bobcats, due to being granted an extra year of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Why wouldn’t I?” Vanderford said. “Of course I was a little freshman at one point so I had time to plan. I graduated in December and gave myself three credit hours for the summer to complete my masters … it was an easy decision for me.”

Vanderford has been the offensive spark plug for the Bobcats this season, leading the team in RBIs (38), home runs (7) and doubles (16), along with 53 hits for the season and a batting average of .308.

During the season, Vanderford also became the all-time leader in doubles with 52, and was named to the Sun Belt All-Conference Team.

While Vanderford has been leading the team on the field, the senior has also taken the chance to lead the team off the field as well.

With a roster filled with underclassmen, Vanderford has taken it upon herself to be their mentor, both on and off the softball field.

“This year’s group did a great job coming in open minded,” Vanderford said. “Of course you can always help them. If you are coming out to hit, text them or call them or if you see them, ask to see if they need help. Coach Woodard is only one person, so helping them works out when she is in a different place. It’s about realizing this is a team and when you help someone out, it helps our goal of winning.”

Mentoring and teaching the underclassman is something Vanderford said she learned in her first season in 2020.

“It came from my freshman year,” Vanderford said. “It comes from Bailee Carter, Hailey MacKay, ArieAnn Bell and Tara Oltman. Being surrounded by those people as a freshman is why I am who I am today. Without them I would not have known but they showed me the ropes and took me under their wing. They took a chance on me and now it’s my turn to take a chance on the freshman on the team.”

As to why being the mentor to the next generation of Bobcats is important to her, Vanderford’s answer was simple.

“They deserve it,” Vanderford. “Because in two years, it’s going to be them. It’s all about leaving this place better than you found it. I have pride for the program so it is about showing them what it is about and how to go about things.”

One of the ways Vanderford is a leader is putting in the work, not just in practice but when practice is over.

“You can always get better,” Vanderford said. “You can always find a way to be better. The more you work at it, the more you can trust it, which is something that I’m still learning. Honestly I just love it. I love putting in the work. It’s who I am and what the seniors in my freshman year taught me to be. It’s about being gritty and fighting through the hard times.”

Texas State kicks off the Austin Regional against Texas A&M at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

The Bobcats will look to avenge their previous loss to the Aggies, which saw Texas A&M defeat Texas State 8-0 in six innings.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

