Walsh, Rattlers return to gridiron to start training camp

The San Marcos football team got back on the turf Monday, officially beginning year two under head coach John Walsh.

After finishing last season 2-7 overall, the Rattlers will look to continue to build on the culture and “Rattler Way” set by Walsh and his staff over the past year. San Marcos’ early camp practices are mainly mental. Players go through non-contact drills to know their individual assignments, and to get the team moving together again.

“What I was pleased about is that even though we weren’t sharp, you could tell the retention of the plan was still there,” Walsh said. “Last year was all about speaking the same language, and we’re all talking the same language now. We want to pace the season, but I want (on) week one for us to be hitting on all cylinders when it comes to no mental mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Walsh also mentioned day one of camp in year two of his program in San Marcos is a “night and day” difference.

“I go back to the first game against New Braunfels (last year) and I’ll never forget, I called a couple formations and Jamil (Gordon)’s head was just spinning. (He) didn’t know what to do, (he’s) running back and forth and by mid-season, he and I were laughing about it during a game,” Walsh said. “We are so much more mature, and the biggest thing I’m excited about from last year to this year is (strength and condition coordinator Carl) Thompson has got our strength numbers up.”

Junior quarterback Isaiah DeLeon also believes the team is much farther ahead of where it was this time last year.

“We all already know what we’re doing, we don’t have to learn it all, it’s already in the back of our heads and we’re doing it,” DeLeon said. “My goal is just get these guys the ball the best I can, players like Nate (Henry), Jamil (Gordon), Ryan (Hix), just get it in their area and they’ll go make a play for me, they’re big (impact) players.”

Henry, a senior wide receiver, described the team as his second family, and also has some goals for this season.

“We all came in timid and weren’t really ready (last year), but now we are,” Henry said. “I want Isaiah and I to have a whole lot of touchdowns and yards, get my stats up and Isaiah’s up.”

San Marcos Football will continue fall camp over the next two weeks and kick off Friday, Aug. 27 against longtime rival New Braunfels.