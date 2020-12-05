Wearing proper cold-weather running gear to stay comfortable

With the temperature change to cold, and very cold for runners, some of them will have to change into “winter” running gear. When the temperature is around 45 degrees, runners can still wear shorts, a tee shirt, or long-sleeved shirt, and head out the door. Experienced runners know that the first mile might be a little chilly, but after a short distance the body warms up and the run is comfortable. For beginning runners, that dress for the first step out the door soon find out that they are overdressed. It only takes a short time before they are either taking outer layers off, or at least pulling the front zipper of their jacket down to cool off. I still see runners with the jacket tied around their waist.

It is interesting observing the clothes that runners wear during a marathon. There is often a lengthy time between lining up for the race and the sound of the starting gun. Standing around in cold weather is not fun and many runners have warm ups on over their race clothes. Once the race starts the clothes that a runner wore standing around is now too warm to run 26.2 miles in. It is not long into the race that tossed sweat shirts, jackets, and warm ups are seen lining the side of the road. Most well organized races have a pick up crew that will bring up the rear and pick up all the discarded clothes. They will carry it to the finish line and after the race runners can sort through the piles of dropped warm ups looking for their clothes. I have experienced this with the Better Half Marathon we had in San Marcos on cold race days. There are two types of clothes left over in that discarded pile. One type is usually from a beginning runner and is a good quality warm up that probably cost a few dollars. The second type is more from the experienced runner that put on an old warm up, or ragged sweat shirt, that was heading for the trash bin anyway. The experienced runner will more than likely not be bothered with looking for that old warm up. They had planned on dropping it by the side of the road from the very start of the race and have a good warm up suit in the car for after the race. Some of the left over warm ups are in good condition and worth saving. I usually took the nice warm ups that were not picked up to a second hand store, or a church that donates clothes to the less fortunate.

When the temperature drops into the low 30’s runners will tend to dress for the cold. A wool cap that covers the ears is a good addition. I liked the yellow garden gloves, or the white knit gloves, to wear on my hands. These gloves served two functions. One was to keep the hands and fingers warm. The second function was the fact that running in cold weather often makes your nose run. That soft yellow garden glove makes a great hanky.

There are a few runners that still wear shorts in cold weather and you notice them on the road from the color change of the skin on their legs. The other option is to wear a pair of running tights. Running tights are different than a casual wear pair of tights. They are made from a fabric that is considered breathable, elastic for a tight fit, and often colorful. They are not meant to keep the runner warm if they are just standing around. They are designed to keep them comfortable during the run. The fabric will keep the wind chill temperature off the legs and also work to keep the buildup of heat from exercising muscles next to the legs. A second pair of warm ups is usually needed after the run to wear over the tights for warmth.

If the temperature drops down below a freezing point a mask is often recommended. The masks that you wear for protection from the virus are okay except many of them do not allow for the expired breathing during the run. There are masks made especially for running that have an opening for expired air during the run. A wool scarf is good to use as it is warm, does not hold moisture, and it allows expired air to escape through the lose weave of the scarf. If the cold temperature is combined with a wind a nylon jacket is a good addition to wear. There are expensive running jackets that allow body heat to escape and still keep the wind out. A nylon jacket will be an adequate substitute and opening up the front zipper works to let body heat to escape.

Every runner will find out what works best for them in cold weather. The main object is to not let cold weather cancel a run.