THIS WEEK IN SAN MARCOS

Results

Tuesday

L SMA Baseball 0, Shiner St. Paul 10 L SMA Softball 6, Keystone 18 W SMHS Baseball 8, New Braunfels 7 L SMHS Softball 2, Cibolo Steele 13 L TXST Baseball 9, Texas A&M 10

Wednesday

W SMA Baseball 10, New Braunfels Christian Academy 5 W SMA Softball 35, Lutheran 32

Schedule

Thursday

W TXST Baseball 8, South Alabama 4 TXST Softball vs Southern Miss* SMHS Baseball @ New Braunfels* SMHS Softball vs Converse Judson* TXST Baseball @ South Alabama (Ongoing at time of press)

Friday

TXST Baseball @ South Alabama 2 pm TXST Softball vs Southern Miss 4 pm

Saturday

TXST Softball vs Southern Miss 1 pm

*Games were canceled due to recent rain storms, Re-scheduled games have not been posted at the time of press