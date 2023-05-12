This Week in San Marcos
Friday
TXST Track Sun Belt Outdoor Championships
TXST Women’s Golf National Golf Invitational
TXST Baseball vs Louisiana 6 pm
SMHS Baseball vs Lake Travis 8 pm
Saturday
TXST Track Sun Belt Outdoor Championships
TXST Women’s Golf National Golf Invitational SMHS
Track UIL State Championships 2:30
SMHS Baseball vs Lake Travis 4 pm*
TXST Baseball vs Louisiana 4 pm
Sunday
TXST Women’s Golf National Golf Invitational
TXST Baseball vs Louisiana 1 pm
Tuesday
TXST Baseball vs TCU 6 pm
*Game 3 will be played 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2 if needed