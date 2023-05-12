Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

This Week in San Marcos

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 12:00am
Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday

TXST Track Sun Belt Outdoor Championships

TXST Women’s Golf National Golf Invitational

TXST Baseball vs Louisiana 6 pm

SMHS Baseball vs Lake Travis 8 pm

Saturday

TXST Track Sun Belt Outdoor Championships

TXST Women’s Golf National Golf Invitational SMHS

Track UIL State Championships 2:30

SMHS Baseball vs Lake Travis 4 pm*

TXST Baseball vs Louisiana 4 pm

Sunday

TXST Women’s Golf National Golf Invitational

TXST Baseball vs Louisiana 1 pm

Tuesday

TXST Baseball vs TCU 6 pm

*Game 3 will be played 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2 if needed

