Wells picks up SBC Pitcher of the Week honor

Texas State sophomore starting pitcher Levi Wells was named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday after throwing a complete game against Appalachian State on Saturday.

The La Porte native allowed just six hits, one HBP, no walks and one earned run while fanning two batters during the 6-2 win, throwing just 96 pitches across all nine innings. The right-hander became the first Bobcat to pitch a complete game since former ace Zachary Leigh did so 366 days earlier.

The performance moved Wells (4-1) to the top of the conference with a 1.56 ERA. He also ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 41 strikeouts and has been an important addition to the maroon and gold rotation since transferring in from Texas Tech during the offseason. Wells becomes the second pitcher and the third Texas State player to earn a conference weekly award this season, joining junior RHP Zeke Wood and senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield.

The No. 10 Bobcats (23-6, 8-1 Sun Belt) faced off with Texas A&M (16-11, 4-5 SEC) on Tuesday in College Station at 6:30 p.m. Texas State will return this weekend to host Georgia Southern for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. inside Bobcat Ballpark.