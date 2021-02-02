Wimberley basketball game rescheduled following win

The Wimberley Texans basketball team district slate was cut short this week after Canyon Lake canceled Friday Night due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases on the Canyon Lake basketball team.

The game will be rescheduled this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Wimberley.

Though the game on Friday was canceled, Wimberley was able to play on Tuesday night against the 6th ranked Boerne Greyhounds.

The first quarter saw the Greyhounds and the Texans all tied up at 5-5 to start the game. However, a pair of three-pointers by Boerne pushed the lead to 11-5.

By the end of the first quarter, Boerne was up on Wimberley 17-13.

During the second quarter, Wimberley had caught back with the Greyhounds and trailed 19-16. However, Boerne went on a 9-0 to push the lead back to 28-16. At halftime, the Texans trailed the Greyhounds 29-20.

The third quarter was another tough battle between the Greyhounds and the Texans as Wimberley tried to stage the comeback.

Entering the fourth quarter, Boerne was up 42-29.

Boerne outscored Wimberley in the final period 19-17 on route to a 61-46 victory.

Leading the scoring attack for the Texans was senior Ethan Schleder with 19 points followed by senior Jaxon Watts with 15 points.

With the aforementioned Canyon Lake cancellation, the Ninth Grade and the Junior Varsity teams had a rare opportunity to play in the varsity time slot against the Canyon Lake sub-varsity teams.

It was a successful night for the sub-varsity teams as the Ninth Grade team came away with a 72-38 win and the JV team blowing out the Canyon Lake JV team with a 77-44 victory.

It will be a busy week for the Texans as the team will be three games instead of two due to the cancellation including playing two games in two days.

Wimberley will travel to Bandera Tuesday night to battle the Bulldogs before hosting both Fredericksburg on Friday Night and Canyon Lake Saturday morning.