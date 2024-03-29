A Work in Progress

Construction continues through spring practice on the Bobcat Stadium End Zone Complex Expansion, which started in October of 2023. The expansion will include a new expanded weight and athletic training room and an expanded locker room. The current weight room will be re-purposed into new position meeting rooms. The complex will also have additional hospitality spaces, which will connect with the west and east side concourse level balcony. As of now, the estimated completion for the end zone complex is set for March 2025. Daily Record photo by Colton McWilliams