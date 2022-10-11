Wright’s last-second goal pushes Bobcats past Ragin’ Cajuns

Texas State junior forward Olivia Wright scored in the final seconds of Sunday’s match against Louisiana, pushing the Bobcats past the Ragin’ Cajuns 2-1 at Home Bank Soccer/Track Complex.

Sophomore midfielder Madi Goss scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, setting a new program season record with four made penalty kicks.

The Bobcats (10-2-2-. 4-1-1 Sun Belt) led 13-8 in shots with nine of the attempts coming in the first 45 minutes. Sophomore forward Zoe Junior led all players with four shots and placed two on goal. Freshman midfielder/forward Alexis Neal and junior midfielder Mya Ulloa were the only other Texas State players with multiple shots — two and three shots, respectively.

Sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman made three saves as two came in the second half.

Early in the 18th minute, senior forward Kiara Gonzales was tripped up inside the box to draw a penalty kick. Goss converted the record-breaking spot kick for the early advantage. She is now one made penalty kick shy of tying the Bobcat career record of five that is held by Kaylee Davis.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had an opportunity to tie the match eight minutes later with a header attempt by Mariella Stephens. The ball was sent low where Chrisman was able to smother it for her first save of the afternoon.

Early in the 58th minute, a long distance shot from Stephens went over the hands of a leaping Chrisman and hit the crossbar. The ball unfortunately bounced off the back of the sophomore goalkeeper and into the goal to even the match at 1-1.

Texas State was limited for most of the second half on the offensive end. The first great look on frame came late in the 84th minute off a free kick. The ball was sent into the box and was eventually headed over to Junior. She was able to get a foot on the ball before a defender got to her but wasn’t able to get enough power on it to beat the goalkeeper.

With Louisiana pushing players forward to try to get a go-ahead goal in the final minute, Goss received a pass and quickly dumped it off to Chloe Jones. The freshman midfielder sent a long ball down the field that saw Olivia Wright outrun the last two Louisiana defenders to track the ball down. On her first touch, Wright placed a shot into the lower left corner of the goal with 50 seconds left on the clock for the match-winner.

Next up for the Bobcats is a trip to Alabama to take on Troy next Sunday at 1 p.m.