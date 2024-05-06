Editor’s Note: This is part one of a two part series detailing the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City and District. Part one will focus on the city’s presentation. Part two will be about San Marcos CISD.

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City and District this week offering the opportunity for both the city of San Marcos and San Marcos CISD to recap the highlights of the year while also updating the public on what is next on the docket.

For the city of San Marcos, that story starts with incredible growth.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson gave the city’s presentation. She said that the 2020 U.S. Census showed San Marcos’ population was 67,533. In 2023, they estimated the population was 83,744, increasing more than 16,000 in three years.

“Our city is booming, as shown by remarkable growth,” Hughson said. “…We will need 42,000 to 64,000 new housing units by 2050. … San Marcos is seeing growth, which brings challenges and promising future. This means more commercial tax base for our budget. More jobs for our workers. More homes for our residents.”

Some of the new business growth highlighted included the approval of Bucee’s, the new McCoy’s Retreat Center groundbreaking and multiple new restaurants. About 150 acres were zoned for industrial and commercial use. She also highlighted economic incentives and construction on multiple “spec” buildings, which are buildings constructed more generically without a specific business on contract. The builder plans on finding a business ready to move in once construction is complete. The city is also focusing on supporting businesses and entrepreneurs that are already here

“The city of San Marcos is committed to economic development, and it's supported business growth through grants,” Hughson said. “Through our Minority Business Stabilization Program, more than $150,000 has been awarded to 45 local businesses. $100,000 is allotted to the Legacy Business Program which is launching this spring. This is for businesses that have been in operations in San Marcos for 20 years or more.”

Additionally, $6,000 was awarded to five downtown businesses through the Main Street Incentive Grant Program.

There is also plenty of residential growth as well. Over the last year, the city has annexed 550 acres. There were 1,167 multi-family units added with 4,406 still coming in 2024 totaling 7010 beds. There were 573 new single-family homes permitted. There are eight new developments under construction including the Riverstone Apartments, Lantana on Bastrop, Redwood Apartments, LIV at Whisper Hills, 1800 Apartments, Villas Del San Xavier, Legacy Square and TWG Apartments.

Hughson also highlighted public safety improvements. She said the violent crime rate dropped in the city of San Marcos by 30% last year, which was the first drop in the violent crime rate in San Marcos since 2014. The San Marcos Police Department hired 31 new employees, nine firefighters earned Advanced Paramedic Certifications and the San Marcos Fire Department became the 34th fire department in Texas to earn the Best Practices Designation.

“This success is a testament to our conservative strategies and collaborative initiatives,” Tiffany Williams, Commander for the San Marcos Police Department, said in a video played during the presentation. “Through the implementation of our Special Investigation Unit, weekly crime meetings with Code Enforcement and the fire marshal's office, fostering more neighborhood engagement and enhancing communications we've seen tangible results in making our streets safer for all residents.”

They also discussed the homeless population in San Marcos including adding two new full-time officers to the Homeless Outreach Team.

“We know that addressing homelessness is top of mind for lots of people in our community,” Williams said. “To address this issue San Marcos police and the city's code compliance staff are working together to put into action recommendations from the Homeless Needs Assessment. Our approach aims to not only reduce homelessness and alleviate jail overcrowding, but also to provide central services to those in our community who are unhoused.”

All of this growth requires additional services and infrastructure. Hughson said that includes a new City Hall.

“Even with our fabulous new public services complex on FM 110 that has utilities, streets, public works, transit and facility maintenance staff, we still need more space to support our growing city,” Hughson said. “The population was around 20,000 when the current city hall was built in 1975.”

The city is currently looking at a location “directly across the street from the current city hall.” Taxiway Charlie was reconstructed at the San Marcos Regional Airport and Taxiway Alpha is being reconstructed currently. Airport operations have increased 47% in the last five years.

The city will receive an additional 12,000 acre feet of water from the Alliance Regional Water Authority project. Construction on one of the final pipelines for that project is expected to be completed this year. The city’s report said that it “continues to explore options that include aquifer storage and direct potable reuse” as well as working on the Canyon Regional Water Authority Project, which they anticipate will add another 1,300 acre feet of water supply.

The city resurfaced 21 lane miles of city streets and reconstructed more than 10,000 linear feet of sidewalks in the past three years. The city also highlighted the recently adopted Downtown Area Plan and the work that continues on the current Comprehensive Plan update, expected to be adopted this summer

“As we plan for new developments and businesses, we're committed to preserving and protecting the environment,” Hughson said. “That's why you'll see a lot of the new growth concentrated on the east side of town away from the sensitive aquifer recharge area. When facilities are added on the west side, we work with owners and businesses to add features that mitigate their impact on the environment.”

The city’s transportation services completed 92,000 rides and 342,000 miles of bus routes this year. There is now free Wi-Fi on all local bus routes and Wi-Fi is being added to Dunbar, Conway and City parks.

“As we reflect on all of our progress and growth throughout our study, it becomes clear that we're not just witnessing change, but actively shaping,” Hughson said. “With our population on the rise and our strategic goals guiding our path forward, our city stands poised with the threshold of a promising future. Let us embrace this momentum with unwavering confidence and determination, knowing that our city is not only ready for the challenges ahead, but is actively adapting to ensure a prosperous tomorrow.”

The full presentation will be given at SMTX 2024, an event held on May 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pauline Espinosa Community Hall. For more information, visit sanmarcostx.gov/4313/ SMTX-2024.