HOT TOP 20 TOYS - BARBIE DREAMHOUSE
This three-story dollhouse features 10 indoor and outdoor living areas, as well as working lights and sounds. It comes with 70 accessories, including five pieces of transforming furniture. Dolls and car not included.
- Ages: 3+
- Manufacturer: Mattel
- Average Retail Price: $224.99
