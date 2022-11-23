HOT TOP 20 TOYS - BARBIE DREAMHOUSE

This three-story dollhouse features 10 indoor and outdoor living areas, as well as working lights and sounds. It comes with 70 accessories, including five pieces of transforming furniture. Dolls and car not included.

Ages: 3+

Manufacturer: Mattel

Average Retail Price: $224.99

BUY ONLINE TODAY AT:

Amazon Belk Best Buy FarmAndFleet.com

Klarna.com Kohl's Macy's Shop.Mattel.com

Target Walmart

VIDEOS & REVIEWS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQqWfzjlqz4

https://www.housebeautiful.com/design-inspiration/a38983634/barbie-dreamhouse-habitat-for-humanity-60th-anniversary/

https://www.dwell.com/article/the-barbie-dreamhouse-60th-anniversary-is-an-accidental-funhouse-museum-of-american-design-barbiecore-68ec34ee-3823dabb-feae2fef

https://toysbuytoys.com/barbie-dreamhouse-2022-big-playset-from-mattel/

https://nypost.com/2022/10/31/amazon-offers-over-40-off-barbie-dreamhouse/

IN STORE WEEKLY SALES:

Amazon: https://blackfriday.com/amazon-black-friday

Cabela’s: https://blackfriday.com/cabelas-black-friday

Family Dollar Store: https://blackfriday.com/family-dollar-black-friday

Five Below: https://blackfriday.com/five-below-black-friday

Hobby Lobby: https://blackfriday.com/hobby-lobby-black-friday

JCPenney: https://blackfriday.com/jcpenney-black-friday

Kohl’s: https://blackfriday.com/kohls-black-friday

Lowe’s: https://blackfriday.com/lowes-black-friday

Macy’s: https://blackfriday.com/macys-black-friday

Michaels: https://blackfriday.com/michaels-black-friday

Sam’s Club: https://blackfriday.com/sams-club-black-friday

Target: https://blackfriday.com/target-black-friday

The Children’s Place: https://blackfriday.com/childrens-place-black-friday

Walmart: https://blackfriday.com/walmart-black-friday