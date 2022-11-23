Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

HOT TOP 20 TOYS - DISNEY ENCANTO EZ LINK KARAOKE MACHINE

Wed, 11/23/2022 - 11:18pm
Preschool (3-4 yrs)
Staff Reporter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Connect to any Bluetooth device to stream songs and sing along using the included microphone. Press the EZ Link Button to open an Encanto playlist or connect to Disney playlists on music streaming services.

  • Ages: 3+
  • Manufacturer:  EKIDS
  • Average Retail Price: $49.99

