HOT TOP 20 TOYS - DISNEY JUNIOR ALICE’S WONDERLAND BAKERY ALICE DOLL & MAGICAL OVEN SET

Wed, 11/23/2022 - 11:11pm
Preschool (3-4 yrs)
Staff Reporter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

This 10-inch Alice doll comes with a magical oven inspired by Alice’s Wonderland Bakery. Kids can press the Wonder Whirl button to watch the cakes magically spin, hear sound effects and Alice’s phrases, and more. JUST PLAY, justplayproducts.com

  • Ages: 3+
  • Manufacturer: Just Play 
  • Average Retail Price: $39.99

