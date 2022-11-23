HOT TOP 20 TOYS - MONSTER JAM MONSTER GARAGE
Display and store up to 20 Monster Jam trucks. Kids can practice tricks with the jumps and stunts attached to this five-level set. It comes with an exclusive, 1:64-scale Monster Jam monster truck.
- Ages: 3+
- Manufacturer: SPIN MASTER
- Average Retail Price: $49.99
