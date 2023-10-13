WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

I GOT THE SUN IN THE MORNING ...
Even though this is Friday the 13th, I do not suffer from triskaidekaphobia, or fear of this day, especially when I have high hopes for attending Saturday's sun-kissed event happening at the Martindale Community Library in honor of the Annular Eclipse. As Celeste advises, this Ring of Fire celestial spectacle is sparking a series of activities across all of Central Texas. I got a call from former science teacher and Librarian Mary Beth Harper in Martindale offering an invitation to come and enjoy what the library has on tap for its Solar Eclipse Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. And about the fear and avoidance of the number 13. Some say it has its origins in religious events such as there being 13 at The Last Supper or the fact that the Knights Templar (ask me about family and those guys in person) were rounded up on Friday, Oct. 13, 1307, upon the orders of Philip IV of France. This year, go to a football game or two, cheer on your favorite teams and perhaps do some local Halloween shopping to help area businesses. While in downtown San Marcos, take a look at some of the art being created by area students as part of Art Scared. Head over to the First United Methodist Church at 129 W. Hutchison and purchase a pumpkin or two or say, 13, as a way to help two area nonprofits, School Fuel and the Southside Community Center, receive a donation at the end of the sale this year. Remember, ghosts, ghouls and 'things that go bump in the night' night, Halloween, is just 18 days away.
... AND THE MOON
Happy Friday the 13th, fellow San Martians and welcome to a weekend of significantly spooky celestial events. Saturday’s highlyanticipated astronomical event-the annular eclipse, featuring its distinctive Ring of Fire–will be visible in San Marcos and the surrounding Hill Country. The whole eclipse will take about four hours total, with peak annularity at 11:41 a.m. The duration of the annularity will only last four minutes and 52 seconds. Remember that looking directly at the sun can cause permanent retinal damage, so make sure you have ISO-compliant glasses to view the spectacular corona during the eclipse. Stores such as Lowes, Home Depot and Walmart should have them in stock. Roughhouse Brewery is a prime location for eclipse viewing and visitors can enjoy free coffee from the comfort of their spacious outdoor parking lot. Restrooms will be accessible to the public until the bar and kitchen open at 11 a.m. Reservations are required for this free event. Visit roughhousebrewing.com/calendar to reserve your spot.
WITH PLANTS ON THE GROUND
I dabble in gardening, but my poor little garden is looking a bit sparse since last year’s freeze. Apparently a sheet was not enough to protect my poor little plants from frostbite. I’m going to bolster my plant reserves this weekend by going to the Native Plant Sale at the Discovery Center this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. I love the idea of repopulating my garden with native plants because, in addition to their beauty, they could provide a home for many San Marcos critters. There will be a variety of native and adapted plants at the sale, including: grasses, shrubs, trees, organic vegetables, herbs and perennials. The plants are incredibly affordable at $3 for a four-inch pot, $8 for a one-gallon pot, $26 for a five-gallon pot. There will be staff on site to answer any questions you might have such as, “Will a sheet be enough to protect this plant from a freeze?”– for your information, if the plant in question is a Wandering Jew, specifically a Tradescantia Pallida, the answer is no. The website recommends bringing your own cart or wagon as they are limited. This event is a two for one as the Monarch Festival will be occurring at the same place and same time. Local experts will also be on site to show visitors the importance of monarch butterflies and other pollinators native to the Hill Country.