WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

I GOT THE SUN IN THE MORNING ...

Even though this is Friday the 13th, I do not suffer from triskaidekaphobia, or fear of this day, especially when I have high hopes for attending Saturday's sun-kissed event happening at the Martindale Community Library in honor of the Annular Eclipse. As Celeste advises, this Ring of Fire celestial spectacle is sparking a series of activities across all of Central Texas. I got a call from former science teacher and Librarian Mary Beth Harper in Martindale offering an invitation to come and enjoy what the library has on tap for its Solar Eclipse Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. And about the fear and avoidance of the number 13. Some say it has its origins in religious events such as there being 13 at The Last Supper or the fact that the Knights Templar (ask me about family and those guys in person) were rounded up on Friday, Oct. 13, 1307, upon the orders of Philip IV of France. This year, go to a football game or two, cheer on your favorite teams and perhaps do some local Halloween shopping to help area businesses. While in downtown San Marcos, take a look at some of the art being created by area students as part of Art Scared. Head over to the First United Methodist Church at 129 W. Hutchison and purchase a pumpkin or two or say, 13, as a way to help two area nonprofits, School Fuel and the Southside Community Center, receive a donation at the end of the sale this year. Remember, ghosts, ghouls and 'things that go bump in the night' night, Halloween, is just 18 days away.