What's Happening this Weekend

Plants and Dance

Shannon West

Staff Reporter

If you missed the city of San Marcos’ Native Plant Sale and Sustainability Fair last weekend, there will be another chance to buy native plants at the Discovery Center, located at 430 Riverside Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Plants are priced by pot size: four inch pots are $3, one gallon pots are $8 and five gallon pots are $26. You don’t want to miss out because prices like these are literally unheard of, and it’s the perfect time to plant them in your yard; they tend to root and thrive better when planted in the springtime. Last weekend, I got a five gallon pot with a Mountain Laurel, which I cannot wait to watch develop into a beautiful tree. I also planted some Sage Red Salvia that smells so lovely. If you feel like getting your groove on, the local favorite one man band and winner of three different awards at the San Marcos Music Awards, Henry Invisible, will be playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tantra. He will be playing there every Saturday this April as a matter of fact. If you haven’t seen Henry Invisible live, you definitely need to. He’s lively and fun and has a keen sense of how to make your body move!

A self-care reset with Antonio Vivaldi

Celeste Cook

Features Editor

Because of Monday’s exciting eclipse, this week has felt somewhat discombobulated. Everything I was supposed to do on Monday afternoon got shifted to Tuesday and so on, creating a kind of domino effect from which I still haven’t recovered. Therefore, this weekend might call for a reset with extra self care in the form of gardening, a hike in Lower Purgatory and a good, long run Sunday morning. On Saturday at 2 p.m., the recharge will continue with the inaugural performance of the Purgatory Creek Chorale Masterwork Chorus, an event held in partnership with the San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance and the Hays County Foodbank. PCC — a professional choir — will present “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. According to the event page, this Baroque masterpiece will transport listeners to 18th century Venice. An auditory vacation to Italy? Yes, please! Tickets are offered on a pay-what-you-can donation model; suggested donation is $10. Since the concert is also an official food drive for the Hays County Foodbank, non-perishable food items are welcome. The concert will be held at the Texas State University Performing Arts Center, 430 Moon St.