San Marcos Record

There is pure joy on the faces of Bianca Velasquez and Avery May as they hold their Fire Tablets donated to the Future Aerospace-Engineering & Mathematics Academy (FAMA) program at the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos by Amazon. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY
San Marcos resident Derrick Lee, in the front of the black boat, was among the hardy souls who got in their boats at Spring Lake and didn’t leave them until reaching the town of Seadrift on San Antonio Bay. The victors in 2016, Texas Water Safari included the indominable Mynars. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY
You could make a case that 2016 was the year of the Mermaid in San Marcos. The city held its first-ever Mermaid Week, replete with a parade and a formal Mermaid Ball at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. Next year’s Mermaid Week will occcur in September. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY ANITA MILLER
Dr. Mario Garza of the Indigenous Cultures Institute watches as a fence is constructed around a plot of land set aside for the Miakan-Garza Band for the reburial of Native American remains unearthed during construction projects. PHOTO BY MARIA ROCHA
Amazon was lured to San Marcos by aggressive efforts by the Greater San Marcos Partnership. the company says its McCarty Lane Fulfillment Center will eventually employ 1,000 people. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY
Expansions in 2016 brought the STAR Park incubator up to 36,000 square feet. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY
Anita Miller - Managing Eitor
From our viewpoint, 2016 was a year much like any other — triumph and tragedy, sadness and joy, setbacks and recovery — all in a uniquely San Marcos fashion.
On the good news side, San Marcos didn’t experience any major flooding this year, though more than 8 inches of rain in late September had ditches running over.
Anita Miller - Managing Editor
The future of crumbling Cape’s Dam was a big newsmaker in 2016.
After more than two years of discussion, the San Marcos City Council voted in March to allow the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove the dam as part of its “fish pass” program on the federal government’s dime.
Laura Aebi - Features Editor
The year 2016 began with heartbreak for one San Marcos family when they received the call that every parent fears. It was barely more than two hours into the year when 20-year-old Sara Mutschlechner, a San Marcos High School alumna attending the University of North Texas in Denton, was shot in her car after rejecting the advances of a man in a neighboring vehicle while driving a friend home from a New Year’s Eve party.
Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter
September is traditionally the month where students at the high school get back into the groove after an extended summer vacation. This year September came with the news that San Marcos High School principal Kelli Lopez had unexpectedly resigned.
“These decisions were not made lightly,” San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Michael Cardona said. “We have a responsibility to ensure procedures and policies are followed and when they’re not people have to be held accountable.”
Anita Miller - Managing Editor
News came early in 2016 that San Marcos would be home to a massive development marketed to those 55 years old and older with active lifestyles.
The project, Kissing Tree, hit the ground running because all the necessary permits — environmental studies, water and wastewater and other preliminary hurdles — had already been secured under the development’s previous name of Paso Robles.
ISHMAEL JOHNSON
Sports Editor
Texas State set out to squash Appalachian State’s high-tempo.
