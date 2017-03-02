San Marcos Record

Latest San Marcos, Texas, weather

Ardelle (Anna Uzele) and her son Q (Malik James) hold each other after a conflict with patriarch Ron (Ben Toomer) in Texas State University Department of Theater and Dance’s production of “Lyon’s Den” at PSH Foundation Studio Theater.

'Lyon's Den' debuts on TXST stage
Texas State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proudly presenting Lyon’s Den by MFA student TJ Young. The show will be directed by MFA student Liz Fisher, Feb. 2 - 6 in the PSH Foundation Studio Theatre. After the death of their... more

Dancers in last year's boot camp production of "Oklahoma!" show off their steps. PHOTO COURTESY OF CLAY DESTEFANO.

Theater boot camp auditions
The Price Center downtown is set to host auditions for the 17th annual Summer Musical Theatre Bootcamp production of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” this Sat., Feb.  4, at 2:30 p.m. The production, which is bursting with the rambunctious energy... more

Student housing, like the Capstone Cottages, is one of the types of housing regulated by CodeSMTX. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY

Code a future for San Marcos
Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter When San Marcos Planning Manager Abby Gillfillan addressed a joint meeting of the city council and the planning and zoning commission this week she asked a question. “What have we seen in terms of new development in... more

SMHS culinary arts students with their teacher Daniel Reinhard. PHOTO COURTESY OF DANIEL REINHARD

Cottage Kitchen Luncheon Friday
The SMHS culinary arts classes will be serving at the Heritage House Cottage Kitchen Friday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of a cup of potato soup, and a chef salad with various toppings including grilled chicken breast, bacon... more
Local rotary club serves community
Judy Hutcherson, Rotary Club district governor, announced that in 2016 the 58 Rotary Clubs in Rotary International District 5840 provided $5.2 million in money, goods and volunteer services to their communities throughout South Central Texas—... more

“Mini murals” have changed the look of traffic control boxes across the city. DAILY RECORD PHOTOS BY DENISE CATHEY

Beautifying San Marcos one traffic box at a time
Colton Ashabranner - Staff Reporter In efforts to add color and vibrance to the city streetscape, four traffic control boxes owned and maintained by the city were given a makeover as a project by the San Marcos Arts Commission.  The city owns and... more

Pharmaceutical burglary leaves five people arrested

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 12:15pm Sanmarcos1

Anita Miller -  Managing Editor

San Marcos Police arrested five Houston residents for burglarizing a pharmacy on Medical Parkway early Friday.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at 3:52 a.m. and found a car with its engine running and license plate covered.

The five suspects apparently fled in different directions. Over the course of “the next few hours,” the city says police looked for them, arresting one with the help of a K-9 officer in a field behind the Hays County Government Center. Other were located along Broadway Drive.

Jeff Helgeson and his 6-year-old son Jesse look at the “View of Bethlehem, Then and Now”  visiting exhibition at the Walkers’ Gallery at the San Marcos Activity Center. DAILY RECORD PHOTOS BY DENISE CATHEY

Artist Chad Glass stands in front of his piece “Girl with Axe” at the “Portals and Walls” Art Exhibit Opening Reception.

Artist Elise Galperin stands in front of her watercolor piece “Adolescence” during the opening reception.

Artists and attendees walk through the “Portals and Walls” art exhibition.

Appreciating art at the Walkers' Gallery

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 5:54am Anita Miller

Trauth tackles campus climate with initiatives

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 5:50am Anita Miller

Joshua N. Morrison - Special to the Record
Texas State University and President Denise Trauth are working to build a more inclusive campus environment as a new semester begins.
Trauth began the semester expressing her continued commitment to dialogue, safety and inclusion in a campus-wide email. Her message came after a fall semester marked by several controversial events involving diversity issues.
After the election of Donald Trump, flyers calling for the arrest and torture of pro-diversity university leaders were posted on campus. Their origin remains unknown.

Dog that killed baby put down

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 5:49am Anita Miller

A dog involved in an infant fatality late last month has been euthanized at the owners’ request.
 The dog was euthanized Tuesday after the owners submitted surrender paperwork and a request for euthanasia to the San Marcos Police Department. SMPD forwarded the request to San Marcos Animal Control, which carried out the euthanasia based on the results of its own investigation and from information gathered by SMPD.

More than avocados, tequila at risk

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 5:47am Anita Miller

MEXICO CITY (AP) — If the United States imposes a border tax on Mexican imports, it’s not just tequila, beer and avocados that would jump in price.
Mexico is the world’s leading exporter of refrigerators and flat-screen TVs. Cars and trucks such as the Ram 1500 crew cab, Ford Fiesta and Chevrolet Trax fill U.S. dealer lots. Mexican berries, vegetables and beef born south of the border abound at American supermarkets.

Pages

Features

Dancers in last year's boot camp production of "Oklahoma!" show off their steps. PHOTO COURTESY OF CLAY DESTEFANO.

Theater boot camp auditions

The Price Center downtown is set to host auditions for the 17th annual Summer Musical Theatre Bootcamp production of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” this Sat., Feb.  4, at 2:30 p.m.

'Lyon's Den' debuts on TXST stage
Cottage Kitchen Luncheon Friday
Local rotary club serves community
Live Music Listings for Feb. 2 - 5

Obituaries

Fred Warren Davis Jr.

Fred Warren Davis Jr.

 Fred Warren Davis, Jr. went to Heaven on Jan. 30, 2017 at the age of 81.

Paul Zuniga
Alfred A. Shaw
Evelyn Mae Watts
Catalina Chagoya Eureste

San Marcos Record

P.O. Box 1109
San Marcos, Tx 78666
Phone: 512-392-2458
Fax: 512-392-6483

eType Services