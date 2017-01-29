San Marcos Record

Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter

Later this year, voters in San Marcos will go to the polls and decide whether or not to approve close to $150 million in combined spending by the school district and the city. The vote will come about six months after voters approved two county bonds worth about $240 million.

The city’s Community Improvement Program Task Force identified two different areas to focus on with two separate bond proposals. Prop 1 targets public safety and Prop 2 expands and updates the library.