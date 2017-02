San Marcos Record

Anita Miller - Managing Editor

If it seems like half the town is under the weather, you’re not far off. San Marcos and Hays County have seen a run lately of people suffering from flu and flu-like illnesses.

“We have had a spike actually, not only people testing positive for flu but also for just a number of influenza-like illnesses,” Hays County epidemiologist Eric Schneider said, describing “flu-like illnesses” as causing fever over 100 degrees, accompanied by cough and sore throat.