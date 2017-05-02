San Marcos Record

Council should rethink giving Gumby’s a CUP
Editor,
I believe very strongly that the CUP granted to the proposed Gumby’s location on West Hopkins Street should be repealed. The following reasons explain my stance:
Dog of the Week
Such a handsome dog, and with a great personality to boot. You won’t see this one-year-old Chihuahua without a huge smile plastered all over his face. He lives to snuggle in your lap and give kisses. Piper has such a happy-go-lucky personality, it’s tempting to play with him all day. This guy is great with other dogs, and gets along with all people.
Editor,
I believe very strongly that the CUP granted to the proposed Gumby’s location on West Hopkins Street should be repealed. The following reasons explain my stance:
Friends Lily Paterson and Aundra Hawkins read “Amazing Animals: Cheetahs” by Kate Riggs together during the Early Literacy Fest at the San Marcos Public Library. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY
Irabati Banerjee holds up her certificate of reading 654 books as part of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Early Literacy Fest in the San Marcos Public Library.
Brenda Bravo and her daughter Abby use cutouts to act out the story of “The Princess and the Pea” together at the Show the Story activity table.
Rachel Willis - Staff Reoporter
Libraries produce much more than better informed readers. According to a recent study by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), the state’s public libraries provided more than $2.6 billion in economic benefits in terms of services just two years ago.
Anita Miller - Managing Editor
The five suspects fled in all directions when police pulled up to the San Marcos pharmacy they’d just broken into early Friday morning.
Three hours later, they were all in custody — the result of a massive pre-dawn search through sleeping neighborhoods, across the interstate and into at least one open field that involved San Marcos Police from two different shifts, the Texas State UPD and the San Marcos Fire Department.
Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter
Bonds, booze and being able to rent your home to vacationers are all topics on the agenda for Tuesday’s, likely very long, city council meeting.
The council is set to call for a May bond election. On Tuesday, the council will finalize the ballot language, set polling places and times and finalize other details. For now, the plan calls for two propositions, one dealing with public safety, the other a library expansion. Together the two bonds proposals total about $32 million.
SAN ANTONIO — The Center for Biological Diversity today announced the addition of another $5,000 to the reward for information leading to a conviction or fine in the disappearance of hundreds of endangered salamanders from a San Marcos breeding facility, bringing the total reward offered to $20,000.
The Andrew Sabin Family Foundation, which funds amphibian conservation among other things, donated the additional $5,000 for the reward.
Love is the air in San Marcos, and residents and visitors can now send their love from one of the most romantic spots in the United States.
Last Valentine’s Day, the city’s downtown was named as one of the most romantic downtowns in America by Main Street America. This year the city’s Main Street office is celebrating by helping people spread the love from one of the most romantic destinations in our love-filled downtown, Kissing Alley.
Both Jesus Hernandez and Luis Trejo moved to the United States during their 9th grade school year and entered San Marcos High School through the Newcomer program. Now less than four years later, to say they have adjusted would be an understatement, for both young men have earned places in the top 10 percent of the 2017 graduating class of San Marcos High School.
Susan Smith - Daily Record Columnist
P.O. Box 1109
San Marcos, Tx 78666
Phone: 512-392-2458
Fax: 512-392-6483