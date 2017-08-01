San Marcos Record

Latest San Marcos, Texas, weather

Pet shop owners in New York illegally released house finches in the 1940s which led to their colonization in North America. PHOTO BY JEANETTE TASEY

Exploring Nature: More winter birds
Jerry Hall - Daily Record Columnist It’s a busy time of the year for birds. Some are leaving our area for warmer climates in Central and South America. Others are arriving from Canada and Alaska. Among our winter birds are house finches, dark-eyed... more
(StatePoint) Want to update and improve yourself for the New Year? A few top-to-bottom tweaks can help you look and feel your best. Update staples Staples and basics don’t need to change with the seasons, however it’s important to update these... more

Kitten rescued, spayed and adopted through PALS last year. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANNETTE BERRY.

A letter to the public from PALS
Dear PALS Supporters, Happy New Year! As we begin this New Year with PALS we’d like to share some of our wonderful projects from 2016, all the pets and people we have been able to help, and plans for 2017. As we reviewed the years past, we realized... more

Levi Smith pretends to scream as “Dinosaur George” Blasing holds his head in the jaws of a saber-toothed cat, Machairodus during a presentation for kids at the San Marcos Public Library. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY

Driver Robert Collazo Jr. steps onto his new model bus, to wait for passengers at the San Marcos Station during the Resolution to Ride event. DAILY RECORD PHOTOS BY DENISE CATHEY

Denise Cathey - Staff Reporter The city of San Marcos and CARTS kicked off the New Year by holding the Resolve to Ride event on Jan. 6 to promote a healthy lifestyle and increase the publics familiarity with the new THE BUS transportation around... more

River Ranger Marco Keller

You are never too old... or too young to become a water quality monitor with the San Marcos River Rangers. Marco Keller, an eighth grader at Miller Middle School, has been testing the river since he was eleven years old -  taking water samples,... more

Krystle Concepcion Villanueva

Giovanna Lanae Hernandez

Sheriff: Mom murdered, mutilated daughter

Sun, 01/08/2017 - 5:35am Anita Miller

Anita Miller - Managing Editor
Seasoned lawman Sheriff Gary Cutler called it one of the worst cases he’s ever seen and likely “one of the most horrific cases in the history of Hays County.”
Krystle Concepcion Villanueva, 24 of Kyle was arrested Thursday for capital murder in connection with the death of her 5-year-old daughter Giovanna Lanae Hernandez. A SWAT team called to Willow Terrace discovered the mutilated body of the young girl inside a mobile home that afternoon, and also took Villanueva into custody.

Levi Smith pretends to scream as “Dinosaur George” Blasing holds his head in the jaws of a saber-toothed cat, Machairodus during a presentation for kids at the San Marcos Public Library. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY

Danny Krueger and Julia Murphy look up into a replica skull of a Hadrosaur, or duck-billed dinosaur, to guess how many teeth it has.

Blasing holds out a replica skull of a Machairodus, or saber-toothed cat for audience members to see.

Sun, 01/08/2017 - 5:34am Anita Miller

Driver Robert Collazo Jr. steps onto his new model bus, to wait for passengers at the San Marcos Station during the Resolution to Ride event. DAILY RECORD PHOTOS BY DENISE CATHEY

Brittany Yates fills out her raffle ticket to enter to win a free Fitbit on her way to work.

Sun, 01/08/2017 - 5:32am Anita Miller

Denise Cathey - Staff Reporter
The city of San Marcos and CARTS kicked off the New Year by holding the Resolve to Ride event on Jan. 6 to promote a healthy lifestyle and increase the publics familiarity with the new THE BUS transportation around town.
From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. all riders were able to ride for free on any route in the city as many times as they wanted. Each passenger was also given a raffle ticket to fill out that entered them for a chance to win a free Fitbit.

Local schools fare poorly in state’s new grading system

Sun, 01/08/2017 - 5:30am Anita Miller

Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter
The phrase “report card” is enough to make some students shudder, but this week it was school districts across the state that were sweating as grades were released.
In 2015, the state legislature passed HB 2804 which changed the school accountability system, making it so schools and districts receive letter grades in four different areas: Student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness.

Police: man charged with SA murder is suspect in local case

Sun, 01/08/2017 - 5:25am Anita Miller

Anita Miller - Managing Editor
San Marcos Police say a man in custody for a murder in San Antonio is responsible for abducting a woman from a San Marcos car dealership.
Antonio Brown, 41 was arrested by San Antonio police last Dec. 30 after he allegedly shot a 61-year-old man outside a home on the city’s southeast side. He had fled the scene but but was arrested later.

Pet shop owners in New York illegally released house finches in the 1940s which led to their colonization in North America. PHOTO BY JEANETTE TASEY

Jerry Hall - Daily Record Columnist

Rene Nicolas Garza

Rene Nicolas Garza, 63, of San Marcos, TX passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5 in San Marcos, TX. Rene was born in San Marcos on Jan. 1, 1954 to Alfonso Garza and Rachel Tamez Garza.

