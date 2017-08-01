San Marcos Record

Denise Cathey - Staff Reporter

The city of San Marcos and CARTS kicked off the New Year by holding the Resolve to Ride event on Jan. 6 to promote a healthy lifestyle and increase the publics familiarity with the new THE BUS transportation around town.

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. all riders were able to ride for free on any route in the city as many times as they wanted. Each passenger was also given a raffle ticket to fill out that entered them for a chance to win a free Fitbit.

