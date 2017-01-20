San Marcos Record

Latest San Marcos, Texas, weather

SMCISD boasts speech and debate winners
For the second weekend in a row, the San Marcos High School's Speech and Debate Team placed 1st in Policy Debate at a Texas Forensic Association (TFA) invitational tournament.  The team of junior Will Hutchinson and sophomore Sean Bryan were the...

A broken valve on a domestic water line at the Capstone Cottages sprayed thousands of gallons of water high into the air before being repaired Thursday. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY RUSSELL WILDE

Broken pipe spewed water for hours
Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter A broken pipe sent water spraying close to 50 feet in the air Thursday morning at the Capstone Cottages near the intersection of Wonder World Drive and Craddock Avenue. A woman living near the break said it happened...

Front row, left to right: Letha Allen, Elaine Wilbanks, Vicki Barber, Laura Weatherford, Eleanor Pulver, Ann Brieger and Gina Eben.  Back row, left to right: Jerry Kimmel, Karen Tarascio, Adelaide McAninch, Marguerite Thompson, Linda Pennington, Liz Witherspoon and Lil Hageman. PHOTO COURTESY OF ELLIE STEWART.

Cottage Kitchen Luncheon
The Mountain Laurel Garden Club will be hosting the Cottage Kitchen on Friday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charles S. Cock House Museum. The menu will be King Ranch chicken, winter salad, croissants and homemade desserts.  The Cottage...

A university student finds relaxation in a patch of bluebonnets and a book at the park, circa 1960s.

Throwback Thursday

Elizabeth Castaneda and Amy Stanfield, San Marcos Young Professionals Executive Committee members, register guests at the event. PHOTOS PROVIDED BY CTMC.

Young Professionals meet at CTMC
Laura Aebi- Features Editor Last week, Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) hosted the year's first San Marcos Young Professionals' (SMYP) meeting. SMYP, an organization designed to help people aged 21-40 network within San Marcos, is organized by...

Evan Uzwyshyn prepares to place an orange cone marking the city of El Paso on the Big Map, while classmates including Arlan Jeffers and Gideon McFarland prepare to do the same. DAILY RECORD PHOTOS BY ANITA MILLER

Geography and science intersect with Big Map
Anita Miller - Managing Editor First, they walk the perimeter of the giant Texas map covering almost the entire floor in a science lab at Travis Elementary School. Then, the students, under direction of the San Marcos CISD's Science Instructional...

Speech is Trump’s chance to shine

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 5:19am Anita Miller

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tradition suggests it’s time for Donald Trump to set aside the say-anything speaking style and rise to the inaugural moment.
But bucking tradition, or ignoring it altogether, is what got Donald Trump to his inaugural moment.
When Trump stands on the west front of the Capitol on Friday and delivers his inaugural address, all sides will be waiting to see whether he comes bearing a unifying message for a divided nation or decides to play up his persona as a disrupter of the established order.

A broken valve on a domestic water line at the Capstone Cottages sprayed thousands of gallons of water high into the air before being repaired Thursday. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY RUSSELL WILDE

Broken pipe spewed water for hours

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 5:18am Anita Miller

Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter
A broken pipe sent water spraying close to 50 feet in the air Thursday morning at the Capstone Cottages near the intersection of Wonder World Drive and Craddock Avenue. A woman living near the break said it happened early Thursday morning.
“It sounded like a thump and then all of a sudden I heard a lot of water,” Jessica Miller said. “I was half asleep and I woke up and thought it was raining really hard but I was like, why isn’t it raining over there?”

Saturday’s Austin march will include SM women

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 5:17am Anita Miller

Laura Aebi - Features Editor
Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated as President today, and on Saturday, women around the nation are gathering in solidarity to demonstrate their voice through their numbers.
The Hays County Women’s Political Caucus did their part by organizing two buses to take those wanting to participate in a march in Austin this weekend.
Melissa Millecam, the interim-president for the caucus, describes the response to offering transportation to the march as overwhelming.

Report reveals threats to world’s lakes, reservoirs

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 5:16am Anita Miller

A global study of transboundary lakes and reservoirs led by Walter Rast, a Fellow of The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, has identified a wide range of threats impacting the world’s freshwater systems.
Rast, who also serves as chairman of the International Lake Environment Committee (ILEC), has found that African lakes collectively exhibited the highest human water security threats, while European and North American lakes collectively exhibited the highest biodiversity threats.

Retail, restaurants in Kyle’s plan for Yarrington development

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 5:15am Anita Miller

KYLE – The concept plan for the development at Yarrington Rd. in Kyle’s southern gateway is now in its final stages. Kyle’s City Manager Scott Sellers said the plan serves as the blueprint for future development at the Yarrington Rd. location, which is on the northwest side of Interstate 35.
 “This conceptual plan is the starting point for recruiting businesses to that location,” Sellers said.

The Gary Job Corps Student Government Association sponsored the welcome back carnival “Western Shindig” as students returned from winter break. Some 1,400 students enjoyed carnival rides, a midway and more. Above, students at the arcade. PHOTOS COURTESY OF GARY JOB CORPS

Cooking Frito pies are Chef Gary Orris, Pamela Freise, Jordan Ranges and Maria Gardner.
 

Making ‘smores are staff members Anthony Robledo IV, Judith Sasazar and students.

About to embark on a Tube Race are staff members Doug Brown and James Espinoza, along with students William Wansley and Marguon Jetter.

Gary Job Corps throws ‘Western Shindig’

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 5:13am Anita Miller

Grande interviewing bilingual workers at Centro

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 5:10am Anita Miller

Donavan Jackson - News Intern
Grande Communications will be conducting on-site interviews Jan. 24 for those who are bilingual in Spanish and English.
The interviews will begin at 1 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m. This opportunity will be useful both to individuals that need a part-time or full-time job. According to Gloria Salazar, Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos coordinator, the hiring event will benefit the community.

