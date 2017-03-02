San Marcos Record

Anita Miller - Managing Editor

San Marcos Police arrested five Houston residents for burglarizing a pharmacy on Medical Parkway early Friday.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at 3:52 a.m. and found a car with its engine running and license plate covered.

The five suspects apparently fled in different directions. Over the course of “the next few hours,” the city says police looked for them, arresting one with the help of a K-9 officer in a field behind the Hays County Government Center. Other were located along Broadway Drive.