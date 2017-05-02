San Marcos Record

Latest San Marcos, Texas, weather

Friends Lily Paterson and Aundra Hawkins read “Amazing Animals: Cheetahs” by Kate Riggs together during the Early Literacy Fest at the San Marcos Public Library. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY

Texas libraries are economic engines
Rachel Willis - Staff Reoporter Libraries produce much more than better informed readers. According to a recent study by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), the state’s public libraries provided more than $2.6 billion in... more
Answers to Go with Susan Smith: Nothing is certain but death and taxes
Susan Smith - Daily Record Columnist Q:  I need the IRS Tax Guide for Small Business. It’s publication 334.  I know I can print it from the internet, but my printer isn’t working. Can you help me order it? A: The library has now received supplies of... more

A retired farm wagon parked under a shade tree in the Thornton’s front yard is filled with a rotating display of decorative pot plants, surrounded by irises, dwarf yaupon holly, salvia, red yucca and soft gray cenizo.

February’s ‘Yard of the Month’
Yard ornaments are often popular additions to landscapes, particularly if an area is small and heavily shaded. Bobby and Gerald Thornton have managed to integrate into their front yard an entire antique wagon which is a family heirloom. Their home... more

Linda Keese, the meeting’s speaker, inspects some roses at Kyle Depot. PHOTO COURTESY OF JAN LITTLE.

Garden club meeting
Women and men of the area interested in gardening, especially roses, are encouraged to attend the February meeting of the Spring Lake Garden Club, Thursday, Feb. 9.   The meeting will be at McCoy’s Headquarters located at 1350 Interstate 35 North on... more

The turkey vulture is known for its exceptional sense of smell. PHOTO BY GLENN BARTLEY.

Exploring Nature: Turkey vultures
Jerry Hall - Daily Record Columist We have lots of turkey vultures in this area. They are not the most beautiful of birds, but they do perform a valuable sanitation service by eating rotten carcasses. They find these carcasses two ways-— by sight... more

Dog of the Week

Such a handsome dog, and with a great personality to boot. You won’t see this one-year-old Chihuahua without a huge smile plastered all over his face. He lives to snuggle in your lap and give kisses. Piper has such a happy-go-lucky personality, it’s tempting to play with him all day. This guy is great with other dogs, and gets along with all people.

Pets of the Week
Both pets are available for adoption and their $90 adoption fee covers their spay or neuter, rabies vaccine, microchip and city license. To learn more, or to meet these pets, visit us online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/animaladoptions to fill out an... more

Irabati Banerjee holds up her certificate of reading 654 books as part of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Early Literacy Fest in the San Marcos Public Library.

Alastar Reddy and Edward Kawas go fishing for letters of the alphabet at the fishing activity.

 

Brenda Bravo and her daughter Abby use cutouts to act out the story of “The Princess and the Pea” together at the Show the Story activity table.

 

Dorothy “Dottie” Armbruster drops triangles into the correct container at the Sort the Shapes activity table.

 

Libraries produce much more than better informed readers. According to a recent study by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), the state’s public libraries provided more than $2.6 billion in economic benefits in terms of services just two years ago.

Five held in Friday pharmacy heist

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 5:59am Anita Miller

Anita Miller - Managing Editor

The five suspects fled in all directions when police pulled up to the San Marcos pharmacy they’d just broken into early Friday morning. 

Three hours later, they were all in custody — the result of a massive pre-dawn search through sleeping neighborhoods, across the interstate and into at least one open field that involved San Marcos Police from two different shifts, the Texas State UPD and the San Marcos Fire Department.

Council to tackle ambitious agenda Tuesday

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 5:58am Anita Miller

Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter

Bonds, booze and being able to rent your home to vacationers are all topics on the agenda for Tuesday’s, likely very long, city council meeting.

The council is set to call for a May bond election. On Tuesday, the council will finalize the ballot language, set polling places and times and finalize other details. For now, the plan calls for two propositions, one dealing with public safety, the other a library expansion. Together the two bonds proposals total about $32 million.

Reward for salamanders’ return upped

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 5:57am Anita Miller

SAN ANTONIO — The Center for Biological Diversity today announced the addition of another $5,000 to the reward for information leading to a conviction or fine in the disappearance of hundreds of endangered salamanders from a San Marcos breeding facility, bringing the total reward offered to $20,000. 

The Andrew Sabin Family Foundation, which funds amphibian conservation among other things, donated the additional $5,000 for the reward.  

“Kissing Alley” in downtown San Marcos. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS

‘Sent from Kissing Alley’ Valentine deliveries slated

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 4:56am Anita Miller

Love is the air in San Marcos, and residents and visitors can now send their love from one of the most romantic spots in the United States.  

Last Valentine’s Day, the city’s downtown was named as one of the most romantic downtowns in America by Main Street America. This year the city’s Main Street office is celebrating by helping people spread the love from one of the most romantic destinations in our love-filled downtown, Kissing Alley.

Jesus Hernandez and Luis Trejo. PHOTO COURTESY OF SAN MARCOS CISD

Top scholars were ‘newcomers’ 4 years ago

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 4:54am Anita Miller

Both Jesus Hernandez and Luis Trejo moved to the United States during their 9th grade school year and entered San Marcos High School through the Newcomer program. Now less than four years later, to say they have adjusted would be an understatement, for both young men have earned places in the top 10 percent of the 2017 graduating class of San Marcos High School.

