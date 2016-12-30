San Marcos Record

Latest San Marcos, Texas, weather

There is pure joy on the faces of Bianca Velasquez and Avery May as they hold their Fire Tablets donated to the Future Aerospace-Engineering & Mathematics Academy (FAMA) program at the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos by Amazon. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY

 

Amazon donates tablets to FAMA

San Marcos resident Derrick Lee, in the front of the black boat, was among the hardy souls who got in their boats at Spring Lake and didn’t leave them until reaching the town of Seadrift on San Antonio Bay. The victors in 2016, Texas Water Safari included the indominable Mynars. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY

The World’s Toughest Boat Race

You could make a case that 2016 was the year of the Mermaid in San Marcos. The city held its first-ever Mermaid Week, replete with a parade and a formal Mermaid Ball at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. Next year’s Mermaid Week will occcur in September. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY ANITA MILLER

The Year of the Mermaid in San Marcos

Dr. Mario Garza of the Indigenous Cultures Institute watches as a fence is constructed around a plot of land set aside for the Miakan-Garza Band for the reburial of Native American remains unearthed during construction projects. PHOTO BY MARIA ROCHA

Repatriation for native tribe near to fruition in 2016
Denise Cathey - Staff Reporter San Marcos City Council approved the establishment of a city reburial site for the remains of indigenous people unearthed in Hays County in September. Proposed by Dr. Mario Garza and Maria Rocha of the Indigenous... more

Amazon was lured to San Marcos by aggressive efforts by the Greater San Marcos Partnership. the company says its McCarty Lane Fulfillment Center will eventually employ 1,000 people. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY

2016 was the year of Amazon for San Marcos
Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter In August, the popular kids board game “Pop the Pig” became the first inventory item received at the new Amazon distribution center in San Marcos on McCarty Lane. The retail giant is expected to bring 1,000 jobs. The... more

Expansions in 2016 brought the STAR Park incubator up to 36,000 square feet. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY

Year in Review: STAR Park incubator expands with laboratory, office space
Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter Four years after its opening, Texas State University celebrated the completion of the first expansion of STAR (Science Technology and Advanced Research) Park, an incubator for high-tech research and business... more

Amazon donates tablets to FAMA

Fri, 12/30/2016 - 6:41am Anita Miller

Looking back at news in 2016

Fri, 12/30/2016 - 6:40am Anita Miller

Anita Miller - Managing Eitor

From our viewpoint, 2016 was a year much like any other — triumph and tragedy, sadness and joy, setbacks and recovery — all in a uniquely San Marcos fashion.

On the good news side, San Marcos didn’t experience any major flooding this year, though more than 8 inches of rain in late September had ditches running over.

Year began with the call that every parent fears

Fri, 12/30/2016 - 6:37am Anita Miller

Laura Aebi - Features Editor

The year 2016 began with heartbreak for one San Marcos family when they received the call that every parent fears. It was barely more than two hours into the year when 20-year-old Sara Mutschlechner, a San Marcos High School alumna attending the University of North Texas in Denton, was shot in her car after rejecting the advances of a man in a neighboring vehicle while driving a friend home from a New Year’s Eve party. 

Principal resigns in scandal

Fri, 12/30/2016 - 6:36am Anita Miller

Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter

September is traditionally the month where students at the high school get back into the groove after an extended summer vacation. This year September came with the news that San Marcos High School principal Kelli Lopez had unexpectedly resigned.

“These decisions were not made lightly,” San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Michael Cardona said. “We have a responsibility to ensure procedures and policies are followed and when they’re not people have to be held accountable.”

Kissing Tree breaks ground

Fri, 12/30/2016 - 6:35am Anita Miller

Anita Miller - Managing Editor

News came early in 2016 that San Marcos would be home to a massive development marketed to those 55 years old and older with active lifestyles.

The project, Kissing Tree, hit the ground running because all the necessary permits — environmental studies, water and wastewater and other preliminary hurdles — had already been secured under the development’s previous name of Paso Robles. 

The World’s Toughest Boat Race

Fri, 12/30/2016 - 6:34am Anita Miller

