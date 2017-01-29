San Marcos Record

Latest San Marcos, Texas, weather

Child Nutrition catered the reception.  Left to right: Nanci Suarez, Melba Perez, Adrian Velasquez. 

SMCISD celebrates school board with reception
On Monday, Jan. 23, there was a reception honoring the San Marcos CISD School Board.   Superintendent Michael Cardona said, “January 2017 is School Board Recognition Month—a time to focus on the crucial role an elected board of trustees plays in our... more

Pack 18 shows off their popcorn. Pictured from left to right are (back row) Tres Rios, Tyler Wray, Tristan Campbell, Jackson Eldridge, (front row) David Followell, Daven Pawelek, Rice Tipps and Aldo Huebner. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY DENISE CATHEY.

Pack 18 celebrates record-breaking popcorn sales
Fourth-grader Francisco “Tres” Rios’ hard work will be recognized next week as he represents Pack 18 at the Report to State Parade for the Boy Scouts of America in Austin Feb. 4. Rios was the top popcorn seller in their district, which includes the... more

Cat of the Week

Smart, sassy and full of personality, Lilo is a cat who knows what she wants. This three-year-old domestic long hair enjoys being the center of attention, so she’d probably be best as an only cat. But that’s alright because she can focus her affection on you. Lilo loves to hang out and relax, gets along well with people and would be a great match for any adult looking for a true princess.

Pets of the Week
Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter, and both pets have their adoption sponsored by the Mutt Strutt Guardian Angel program. That means that if you and either pet are a good match, their adoption, complete with... more

From left, are (back row) Cade Dailey, Noah Leal, Larry Mello, Kilyns Hubbard, Mila Sparks, Melanie Wright, Adelie Gibson and teacher Naseem Kaikhah-Tanksley. In bottom row, left to right, Dorian Rodriguez, Daivin Gutierrez, Emelyn Gomez, Claire Nam and Camila Villarreal. 

Wonderland School celebrates 100th day
Naseem Kaikhah-Tanksley's kindergarten class at Wonderland School recently celebrated their 100th day of school with art and learning activities involving the number 100. 

Lesser goldfinches are most popular in the southwest region of the United States. PHOTO BY BRIAN SMALL.

Exploring Nature: Lesser goldfinches
Jerry Hall - Daily Record Columnist It was a recent winter day with unseasonably warm temperatures and I looked out at my backyard birdbath to see if it needed filling. I saw two birds splashing and bathing, preening and hopping around. A male and... more

The San Marcos Police Department’s 911 Center is one area where more space is needed. PHOTOS BY DON ANDERS

Needing room to grow, city calling bond election
Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter Later this year, voters in San Marcos will go to the polls and decide whether or not to approve close to $150 million in combined spending by the school district and the city. The vote will come about six months after... more

The San Marcos Police Department’s 911 Center is one area where more space is needed. PHOTOS BY DON ANDERS

Individual cubicles are cramped and noisy.

 

Also cramped is a room where emergency management officials headquarter.

 

Detectives must work out of crowded cubicles where they not only investigate crimes but interview witnesses.

 

Needing room to grow, city calling bond election

Sun, 01/29/2017 - 5:25am Anita Miller

Russell Wilde - Staff Reporter

Later this year, voters in San Marcos will go to the polls and decide whether or not to approve close to $150 million in combined spending by the school district and the city. The vote will come about six months after voters approved two county bonds worth about $240 million.

The city’s Community Improvement Program Task Force identified two different areas to focus on with two separate bond proposals. Prop 1 targets public safety and Prop 2 expands and updates the library. 

County may extend park’s swim season

Sun, 01/29/2017 - 5:14am Anita Miller

Anita Miller - Managing Editor

Spring doesn’t officially arrive until March 20, but Hays County’s elected officials are looking ahead.

That includes thinking about Jacob’s Well, the artesian spring that has become hugely popular to locals and visitors alike.

Because of its popularity, county commissioners moved in recent years to restrict the hours of operation and to require visitors to sign up for a particular slot of swimming time. Swimming season has been traditionally been open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. 

Dr. Steven Beebe. DAILY RECORD PHOTO BY RACHEL WILLIS

Beebe lectures plumb writings of C.S. Lewis

Sun, 01/29/2017 - 5:13am Anita Miller

Rachel Willis - Staff Reporter

C.S. Lewis is an author whose work has fluidly connected and engaged generations for decades. Dr. Steven Beebe, professor of communication studies at Texas State University, will be teaching a six-week course at the San Marcos Public Library focusing on C.S. Lewis as a master communicator.

Happy Davis, 1st Alternate Bass 1, Brandon Kobayashi, 2nd Chair Bass 1, and Steven Morales, 1st Chair, Tenor 2. PHOTOS COURTESY OF SAN MARCOS CISD

Steven Morales, Brandon Kobayashi, Samuel DeLeon, Happy Davis, Emma Reinhuber, Rachel Heiser, and Directors Dawn Sheridan-Reinbhuber and Brigitte Smith.

 

SMHS choir members will perform with Texas All-State Choir

Sun, 01/29/2017 - 5:11am Anita Miller

Brandon Kobayashi and Steven Morales, members of the San Marcos High School Choir Department, will perform with the Texas All-State Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as part of the 2017 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention. In addition, Happy Davis, also a member of the SMHS Choir Department, was chosen as first-alternate. Morales is 1st Chair Tenor 2, and Kobayashi is 2nd Chair Bass 1.

Rebecca Bell-Metereau, Mayor John Thomaides and Amy Kirwin attended the event in support of the League of Women Voters. DAILY RECORD PHOTOS BY LAUARA AEBI

Jane Hughson has been a member of the LWV for decades.

 

Guests mingle at the annual wine and beer tasting held at Quail Creek Country Club.

 

Vickye Lambdin serves Cindy Gratz an ounce of wine.

 

Wine, beer tasting funds LWV projects

Sun, 01/29/2017 - 5:10am Anita Miller

Rachel Willis - Staff Reporter

The League of Women Voters (LWV) hosted their annual fundraiser Jan. 26 at the Quail Creek Country Club.

On the table were samplings of wine from Lubbock-based McPherson Cellars and beer from Hops and Grain Brewing, a soon-to-be San Marcos brewery, along with hors d’oeuvres.The event also hosted a silent auction featuring gift certificates to local restaurants, gift baskets and other goods.

The Gary Job Corps Community Relations Council presented a Law Enforcement Appreciation Award to the Lockhart Corrections Facility for their contribution to the community. Awarding the Plaque to Warden James Frawner were Lonnie Hall, Gary Job Corps Center director and John Peterson, senior vice president, Management Training & Training. Pictured Frawner, Asst. Warden Mary Holligan, from MTC, John Peterson, senior VP, Todd Markham, director of Social Development, Vanessa Vasquez, director of Education and Training,  David Doty, VP Education and Training, Michael Bell, VP Corrections, Dan Joslin, VP Region II CorrectionpPrincipal Kyle Corrections, from Gary Job Corps, Lonnie Hall, center director, Susanne Ritter, CTR supervisor, and Randolph Goodman, business community liaison. PHOTO COURTESY OF GARY JOB CORPS

 

Law enforcement appreciation award

Sun, 01/29/2017 - 5:06am Anita Miller

Fire destroys Victoria mosque

Sun, 01/29/2017 - 5:05am Anita Miller

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — An early-morning fire has destroyed a Texas mosque that had been a target of hatred in the past.

The Victoria Advocate (http://bit.ly/2k388PZ ) reports that a convenience store clerk spotted smoke and flames billowing from the Islamic Center of Victoria at around 2 a.m. Saturday and called the fire department.

Jeff Cowan, battalion chief for the city’s fire department, says firefighters and police officers found the mosque completely consumed in flames when they arrived.

Obituaries

Gary Don Reeves

 

Gary Don Reeves

Gary Don Reeves, age 69, of San Marcos, TX, peacefully left this world Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, to reside in the loving arms of Our Lord and Savior.

JoAnne G. Silguero
George Louis Coleman Smith
Johnnie Williams Jr.
Clementine Renteria Carrillo

