San Marcos Record

Sheriff: Mom murdered, mutilated daughter
Anita Miller - Managing Editor
Seasoned lawman Sheriff Gary Cutler called it one of the worst cases he’s ever seen and likely “one of the most horrific cases in the history of Hays County.”
Krystle Concepcion Villanueva, 24 of Kyle was arrested Thursday for capital murder in connection with the death of her 5-year-old daughter Giovanna Lanae Hernandez. A SWAT team called to Willow Terrace discovered the mutilated body of the young girl inside a mobile home that afternoon, and also took Villanueva into custody.